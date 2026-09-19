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Woman Injured In Russian Attack In Kyiv Region

Woman Injured In Russian Attack In Kyiv Region


2026-09-19 05:29:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, stated this on Telegram.

"In the Fastiv district, a woman was injured as a result of the attack. She is now being taken to the nearest hospital, where she will receive the necessary medical care," Tkachenko wrote.

In addition, a private house was damaged in Obukhiv district.

Read also: Russian attacks on Kherson region leave two killed, five injured over past day

Tkachenko said that all emergency services are working at the sites of the strikes and documenting the consequences of the attack.

As previously reported, overnight on September 19, a warehouse belonging to pet-supplies supplier Suziria Ukraine was damaged in a Russian attack in the Kyiv region.

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UkrinForm

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