Summer-Like Warmth Forecast For Ukraine On Sunday, With No Precipitation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

"There will be no precipitation. In the northeast of the country and in Cherkasy region, fog is expected in some areas overnight and in the morning," the statement said.

Winds will be predominantly southwesterly at 5–10 m/s.

Temperatures will be 10–15°C at night and 21–26°C during the day.

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In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, there will be no precipitation tomorrow. Winds will be southwesterly at 5–10 m/s.

In the capital, temperatures will be 13–15°C overnight and 23–25°C during the day. In the Kyiv region, temperatures will be 10–15°C at night and 21–26°C during the day.