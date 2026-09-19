Summer-Like Warmth Forecast For Ukraine On Sunday, With No Precipitation
"There will be no precipitation. In the northeast of the country and in Cherkasy region, fog is expected in some areas overnight and in the morning," the statement said.
Winds will be predominantly southwesterly at 5–10 m/s.
Temperatures will be 10–15°C at night and 21–26°C during the day.Read also: New Russian attacks leave consumers without power in four regions – Ukrenergo
In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, there will be no precipitation tomorrow. Winds will be southwesterly at 5–10 m/s.
In the capital, temperatures will be 13–15°C overnight and 23–25°C during the day. In the Kyiv region, temperatures will be 10–15°C at night and 21–26°C during the day.
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