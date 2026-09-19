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Russian Forces Strike Shopping Center In Dnipro

Russian Forces Strike Shopping Center In Dnipro


2026-09-19 05:29:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked Dnipro. It struck a shopping center. A fire broke out. Russia is following its usual tactics - targeting businesses and industrial facilities," Lukashuk said.

Read also: Russian FPV drone strikes car in Sumy region, leaving four civilians killed

As previously reported, on September 19, Russian forces attacked warehouses in Dnipro, causing a fire.

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