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Russian Forces Strike Shopping Center In Dnipro
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy attacked Dnipro. It struck a shopping center. A fire broke out. Russia is following its usual tactics - targeting businesses and industrial facilities," Lukashuk said.Read also: Russian FPV drone strikes car in Sumy region, leaving four civilians killed
As previously reported, on September 19, Russian forces attacked warehouses in Dnipro, causing a fire.
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