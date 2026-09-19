Russian Forces Strike Enterprise In Odesa Region, Setting Tanker Trucks Ablaze
“Russian forces struck the premises of one of the enterprises in the Odesa region. Three tanker trucks were damaged by a jet-powered UAV. The resulting fire was extinguished by emergency responders,” the statement reads.
No casualties were reported.Read also: Russian forces strike shopping center in Dnipro
As reported, Russian forces launched a massive overnight attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region on September 19.
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