Russian Forces Strike Enterprise In Odesa Region, Setting Tanker Trucks Ablaze

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian forces struck the premises of one of the enterprises in the Odesa region. Three tanker trucks were damaged by a jet-powered UAV. The resulting fire was extinguished by emergency responders,” the statement reads.

No casualties were reported.

Russian forcesshopping center in Dnipro

As reported, Russian forces launched a massive overnight attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region on September 19.