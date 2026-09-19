Four Injured In Russian Attacks Across Dnipropetrovsk Region
In the Nikopol district, the town of Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Tomakivka and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under attack.
“Private homes, agricultural machinery and a gas station were damaged. A 51-year-old woman was taken to hospital in moderate condition. A 25-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment,” Hanzha said.
In the Kamianske district, Russian forces struck the Piatykhatky community, causing a fire.
In the Kryvyi Rih district, attacks targeted Kryvyi Rih and the Zelenodolsk and Sofiivka communities, damaging infrastructure.
In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces struck the Bohdanivka community, also causing a fire.
In Dnipro, warehouses, a shopping mall and apartment buildings were damaged in the attacks. According to Hanzha, a 59-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were injured. Both were hospitalized in moderate condition.Read also: Russian forces launch missile strike on Balakliia
As reported, on September 19, Russian forces struck the city of Dnipro, causing a fire at a shopping mall and injuring two people.
Photo: Borys Filatov / Telegram
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