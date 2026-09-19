Denmark Unveils $275M Emergency Military Aid Package For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ministry of Defense reported this on Faceboo, according to Ukrinform.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara thanked his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Bruus, for fulfilling the agreements reached during a phone call earlier this week.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Denmark has remained one of the leading providers of military assistance to Ukraine and has consistently developed new and effective formats of cooperation.

Khmara thanked the Danish government and parliament for their principled position and support for Ukraine, particularly amid Russia's hybrid attacks and provocations against Ukraine's allies.

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As reported by Ukrinform, the Danish government is expediting the delivery of a new aid package to Ukraine following an incident in which a Russian warship fired signal flares toward a Danish military helicopter.