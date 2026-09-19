Russian Drone Targets Food Warehouses In Kryvyi Rih
“Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with a drone. Food warehouses caught fire. Information about casualties is being clarified,” the statement said.
According to Oleksandr Vilku, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Russian forces struck a commercial infrastructure facility in the city's Saksahanskyi district with a jet-powered Shahed drone.
“We have launched an emergency rescue operation. Enemy UAVs are flying at extremely low altitudes,” Vilkul said.Read also: Russian forces strike shopping center in Dnipro
As reported, Russian forces previously attacked Kryvyi Rih with a jet-powered drone, injuring a man.
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