Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Targets Food Warehouses In Kryvyi Rih

Russian Drone Targets Food Warehouses In Kryvyi Rih


2026-09-19 05:29:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with a drone. Food warehouses caught fire. Information about casualties is being clarified,” the statement said.

According to Oleksandr Vilku, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Russian forces struck a commercial infrastructure facility in the city's Saksahanskyi district with a jet-powered Shahed drone.

“We have launched an emergency rescue operation. Enemy UAVs are flying at extremely low altitudes,” Vilkul said.

Read also: Russian forces strike shopping center in Dnipro

As reported, Russian forces previously attacked Kryvyi Rih with a jet-powered drone, injuring a man.

MENAFN19092026000193011044ID1111685461



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search