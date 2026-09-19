Russian Drone Targets Food Warehouses In Kryvyi Rih

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with a drone. Food warehouses caught fire. Information about casualties is being clarified,” the statement said.

According to Oleksandr Vilku, Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Russian forces struck a commercial infrastructure facility in the city's Saksahanskyi district with a jet-powered Shahed drone.

“We have launched an emergency rescue operation. Enemy UAVs are flying at extremely low altitudes,” Vilkul said.

Russian forces strike shopping center in

As reported, Russian forces previously attacked Kryvyi Rih with a jet-powered drone, injuring a man.