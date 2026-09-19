Woman And Child Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Timur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The injured woman and child were hospitalized, and medics are providing all necessary assistance.

“Russian forces are once again striking civilian facilities. The attack damaged an educational institution and a bus,” the official said.

Emergency crews from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working at the scene to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Tkachenko added that information on the condition of the injured and other consequences of the attack was still being clarified.

Fourin Russian attacks across Dnipropetrovsk region

As reported by Ukrinform, a woman was injured in a Russian attack in the Fastiv district.