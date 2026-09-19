War Update: 188 Clashes On Front Line, Kostiantynivka Sector Sees Heaviest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook in an update on the battlefield situation as of 22:00, Ukrinform reports.

“A total of 188 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day. The aggressor launched one missile strike, carried out 64 airstrikes using 199 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,084 kamikaze drones for attacks, and conducted 2,006 strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas,” the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, two enemy assault operations were recorded since the beginning of the day. Russian forces carried out 74 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions six times toward the settlements of Lyman, Artilne, Ternova, Mala Vovcha, Vilkhuvatka, and Shevyakivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces twice attempted to improve their positions by conducting assaults near Kurylivka and Kivsharivka.

Seven Russian attempts to advance were repelled in the Lyman sector near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, and Lyman. One of the attacks is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped three Russian attempts to advance near Yampil and Mykolaivka as well as toward Pyskunivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 18 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka and toward Osykove, Dovha Balka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaipillia, Stepove, and Vilne. Two assault operations are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces launched 15 attacks, attempting to advance toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Vodianske, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Serhiivka, and Molodetske.

According to preliminary estimates, 29 Russian troops were killed and 17 wounded in the sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed six vehicles, 11 pieces of special equipment and two personnel shelters. Five vehicles and two pieces of special equipment were damaged, along with four UAV control posts and 51 personnel shelters. A total of 84 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy over 50,000 Russian artillery systems

No Russian offensive operations were recorded in the Oleksandrivka sector.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack toward the settlement of Kopani.

Russian forces conducted no offensive operations in the Dnipro River and Orikhiv sectors.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in the other sectors of the feront, the General Staff said.

As reported by Ukrinform, total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine stood at approximately 1,516,430 personnel as of September 19, 2026.