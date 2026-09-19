ASE Up 0.77% Last Week
The financial, services and industrial sector indices gained 0.84 per cent, 0.71 per cent and 0.66 per cent, respectively, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
During the trading week from September 13 to 17, daily turnover averaged around JD11 million, while total turnover reached approximately JD55 million. Some 29 million shares changed hands through 23,912 transactions.
The financial sector accounted for the largest share of trading, with turnover of JD22.71 million, or 41.30 per cent of the weekly total. The services sector followed with JD16.64 million, or 30.26 per cent, while the industrial sector recorded JD15.64 million, representing 28.44 per cent.
A comparison of the closing prices of 131 companies traded during the week showed that 84 advanced, 27 declined and the remainder remained unchanged.
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