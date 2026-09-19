Safadi, Czech Counterpart Sign Mou To Institutionalise Political Consultations
During the meeting, Safadi and Macinka signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on institutionalising periodic political consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries, according to a ministry statement.
The two ministers also signed a MoU between the Jordanian Diplomatic Institute, affiliated with the Foreign Ministry, and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic.
Safadi and Macinka discussed implementing the outcomes of His Majesty's visit to the Czech capital to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation and create broader prospects for collaboration across key sectors of mutual interest.
The two ministers also reviewed regional developments and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and establish permanent security and stability in the region.
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