Jordan Prepares $15 Billion Investment Portfolio For Jordan-EU Conference

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan is preparing a portfolio of investment opportunities worth nearly $15 billion for the upcoming Jordanian-European Investment Conference, as the Kingdom seeks to turn its partnership with the European Union into concrete projects, attract foreign capital and support job creation and the priorities of its Economic Modernisation Vision.

The portfolio, covering 15 sectors and subsectors, will be presented to European investors at the conference on November 19 at the King Hussein bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea.

The conference will be held under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah and attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The event is positioned as a platform to connect investment-ready projects with European investors and financial institutions.

The largest share of the proposed investment opportunities is concentrated in energy and mining, with 10 projects valued at about $7.1 billion (€6.2 billion), Al Mamlaka said, citing estimates from the Ministry of Investment.

The projects include gas, hydropower, wind energy, green hydrogen, battery energy storage and solar power, as well as opportunities involving rare earth elements, silica sand and basalt.

Transport projects account for another $3.56 billion (€3.1 billion), covering light rail and the national railway.

Four logistics projects are valued at approximately $1.61 billion (€1.4 billion). They include the Jaber Border Centre, Al Madouna Logistics Centre, Maan Dry Port and Mafraq Development Zone.

Jordan is also presenting three tourism projects worth around $1.08 billion (€940 million), including Amrah Entertainment City, the Abdali Conference Centre and the Aqaba Youth Camp, according to Al Mamlaka.

The portfolio includes a further $442 million (€385 million) in water-sector opportunities and nine projects worth about $265 million (€231 million) in industry and the circular economy. These include manufacturing, electric vehicle assembly, phosphate chemicals, agriculture and clean technology.

Focus on implementation

The conference is being prepared with direct Royal and government follow-up, with an emphasis on ensuring that investment opportunities presented at the event translate into projects and actual investment.

Crown Prince Hussein chaired a meeting in August to review preparations for the conference.

During the meeting, attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, the Crown Prince stressed the need to offer targeted investment opportunities focusing on vital sectors of national priority, underscoring the need to accelerate implementation of plans to enhance the investment environment and ensure business readiness, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Royal Highness highlighted the importance of integrated public-private efforts to clear investment roadblocks and boost business collaboration between Jordan and the EU.

The Crown Prince urged government and relevant institutions to act immediately on conference recommendations, using clear metrics to track conference outcomes and measure their impact on the national economy.

Prime ministry has said that the government wants the conference to reflect Jordan's reputation and standing, while the Investment Council has reviewed the proposed opportunities, projects, investment incentives and preparations for the event.

Chairing a meeting of the Investment Council earlier this month, Hassan highlighted that, under the leadership of King Abdullah, Jordan enjoys international confidence and respect, particularly from the European Union, stressing the necessity of delivering an event that reflects the Kingdom's global standing.