Jordan Condemns Houthi Missile Attack On Riyadh

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday condemned a Houthi missile attack targeting Riyadh that was intercepted and destroyed by Saudi air defence forces.

The ministry also condemned attempts by the Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Saudi cities of Bish, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu.

The ministry said in a statement that the attacks constituted a“blatant” violation” of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, threatened its security, stability and territorial integrity, and a“flagrant” breach of international law and the UN Charter.

Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali reaffirmed Jordan's“absolute solidarity” with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures Riyadh takes to protect its security, stability, resources, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The coalition, supporting Yemen's internationally-recognised government, said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by Houthi forces towards Riyadh, its spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Maliki said on Saturday.

Maliki said that the interception was carried out in accordance with the rules of engagement, and the missile was destroyed in the air without causing damage.