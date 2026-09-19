MP Tells Moscow Assembly Palestinian Issue Is Litmus Test For International Law

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 19 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Lower House Palestine Committee MP Suleiman Al-Saud said trust is the foundation of international cooperation, commitment, transparency, respect for the law, and fulfillment of pledges, as well as confidence in the international community's ability to turn declared principles into actions that apply equally to all without exception.

Speaking during the World Peoples Assembly in Moscow, attended by parliamentarians, leaders, and representatives from more than 150 countries, and in the presence of the Assembly's Secretary-General Andrey Belyaninov, Al-Saud said respect for international law could not be selective.

If international law is a common framework for humanity, its provisions and principles must be applied to everyone without exception, he stressed.

He said trust could not be built through words alone but through actions, procedures, and practical positions, calling on international institutions, foremost among them the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, as well as humanitarian and human rights organizations, to fulfill their responsibilities in restoring the standing of international law and strengthening peoples' confidence in its institutions.

"It is impossible to build trust in a world where some believe certain states are subject to the law while others, including the Israeli occupying state, are given room to escape accountability for violations that are supposed to be governed by the same rules," Al-Saud said.

He said Palestine remains the clearest test in the Middle East of the credibility of commitment to international law, stressing that sustainable peace and cooperation among peoples cannot be achieved while the occupation continues and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank continue to suffer.

A just peace cannot be based on force or the imposition of a fait accompli but must rest on justice, respect for rights, an end to the occupation, the implementation of a two-state solution, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, he said.

Al-Saud said Jordan believes dialogue and cooperation offer the most sustainable means of addressing crises, noting that Jordan continues to shoulder its historic and religious responsibility toward Jerusalem and its Muslim and Christian holy sites under the Hashemite Custodianship, reflecting the Kingdom's message of love and tolerance.

Addressing participants, he asked, "What does it mean to speak of trust while new chapters of suffering are being written in Gaza before the eyes of the world? And what does it mean to speak of international law while homes are destroyed, families displaced, civilians killed, people are besieged on their own land, and an entire people is left facing a humanitarian tragedy?" //Petra// AF