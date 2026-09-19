Jordanian Globe-Walker Reaches Burundi On 23,000 Km Peace Trek From Cape Town To Russia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Sept. 19 (Petra) -- Jordanian traveler Saddam Suleiman Al-Alaya set out from Cape Town, at the southern tip of Africa, on Jan. 1, 2026, on an extraordinary journey of nearly 23,000 km on foot to Magadan in Russia, carrying a message of peace, coexistence, and support for children's education.

The journey, which crosses 18 countries and three continents, is scheduled to continue until 2028.

Al-Alaya is currently making his way through Burundi, the sixth country on his route, and is preparing to enter Rwanda in the coming days after walking more than 4,900 km through South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, and Burundi.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Al-Alaya said the idea for the project began in 2021 before becoming a reality after more than five years of planning and preparation.

The aim was not simply to cover a long distance but to turn walking into a means of connecting with people and communities and carrying a humanitarian message beyond borders and cultures, he said.

"Walking is no longer just a sport or an adventure for me. It has become a language through which I can reach people where they live, listen to them, learn about their cultures and lives, and build direct bridges with them," Al-Alaya said.

He said the journey is built around three interconnected themes walking, peace, and education alongside promoting Jordan and Petra, adding that he chose a route stretching from South Africa to Russia so that the journey itself would become part of the message he is carrying.

"I chose the harder route because I wanted to say that the difficulty of the road does not mean giving up on the dream, and that people can continue pursuing their goals regardless of the challenges. Every kilometer I walk represents part of this message," he said.

Throughout the journey, Al-Alaya has faced widely varying climatic, security, and logistical conditions, including areas where temperatures exceeded 42 degrees Celsius, as well as different environments that require considerable endurance.

He has also encountered challenges involving communications and internet access, accommodation, and the long distances between populated areas.

Despite the difficulties, Al-Alaya said the human interaction he has experienced in the communities along his route has become one of his main motivations for continuing.

A journey that began with one person has gradually developed into an experience involving individuals, institutions, and official bodies in the countries he has crossed, he said.

As part of the journey, Al-Alaya has made a point of visiting schools and meeting students and teachers. So far, he has visited 46 schools and met more than 14,000 students, speaking to them about peace, coexistence, the importance of education, and their role in building the future of their communities.

"Meeting children is one of the most important stages of the journey because the message we carry today is connected to the future, and education is one of the most important foundations for building generations that believe in dialogue, coexistence, and peace," he said.

Al-Alaya said more than 5,300 people have joined him for parts of the journey, including local leaders and community figures. He has also received more than 95 invitations to stay with individuals, local communities, and tourism bodies, in addition to being the subject of more than 90 media reports.

Among the journey's key milestones was the completion of the first 1,000 km on Feb. 10 in Kimberley, South Africa, where he received an official and popular welcome.

On Aug. 2, he marked the completion of 4,000 km upon entering Tanzania, where he received another official and popular welcome featuring traditional performances and dances, as well as the planting of a "peace tree." On Sept. 9, Al-Alaya entered Burundi, where he received an official welcome attended by the Burundian consul general, who accompanied him for part of the journey and walked with him across the border between Tanzania and Burundi, in a scene that reflected the response to the journey's message.

In Jordan, the project has received the patronage of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority, alongside support and coordination from a number of national bodies.

Official authorities in the countries along the route have also provided assistance with border crossings, visas, security, accommodation, movement, and logistical support.

The project carries particular significance for Al-Alaya as a native of Wadi Musa. He chose Petra as the site for the official launch of the project, where a press event was held in front of the Treasury on Dec. 21, 2025. A peace dove was released during the event, and the Petra-born traveler announced the start of his global journey.

"The choice of Petra was not a coincidence," Al-Alaya said. "I wanted Petra to be present in this journey from its very first moment because it is the place I belong to, and because I believe the message of peace can travel from Jordan and Petra to people around the world." The route inside Jordan will begin in Aqaba in the south and pass through various parts of the Kingdom toward the north before continuing toward Syria, making Jordan one of the key stages of a route linking Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Al-Alaya said the journey through Jordan and Petra provides an opportunity to introduce the Kingdom to the communities he meets along the way and connect Petra with a global experience combining walking, adventure, culture, and human interaction.

"I am not carrying only a Jordanian passport on this journey. I am carrying the story of Jordan and Petra with me," he said. "I hope the people I meet will learn about my country through this experience and see that Jordan is a country that believes in peace, dialogue, and communication with others." The journey is organized by Hike With Me, an initiative built around using walking as a means of reaching and engaging with remote communities.

Al-Alaya continues to document the stages of the journey, its stops, and his encounters along the route as he works toward his final destination in Magadan.

He said the journey should not be measured only by the number of kilometers covered but by the impact each step leaves on the people and communities he encounters.

His goal, he said, is to reach the end of the route while preserving the message that inspired the journey.

"The distance may be long and the road difficult, but I believe great messages require patience and perseverance. Every step I take is a step toward people and peace and toward bringing the image of Jordan and Petra to the world," Al-Alaya told Petra.

//Petra// AF