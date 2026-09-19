Maan's Al-Qantara Center Takes Part In SUMO Contest 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Maan, Sept. 19 (Petra) -- Al-Qantara Center for Human Resources Development in Maan took part in the SUMO Contest 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen the participation of Maan's youth in technology, robotics, and programming.

The Al-Qantara team competed with a robot that its members designed, built, programmed, and developed strategies for in preparation for the competition. The experience gave young participants an opportunity to apply their skills in programming, electronics, sensors, and problem-solving in a competitive environment.

The participation is part of Al-Qantara Center's efforts to provide practical spaces for young people to move from learning to application, competition, and innovation, while building hands-on experience in emerging technology fields.

//Petra// AF