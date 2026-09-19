Jordan Condemns Houthi Missile Attack Targeting Riyadh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 19 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs condemned the Houthi militia's targeting of Riyadh with a ballistic missile that was intercepted and destroyed by Saudi air defense forces, as well as attempts by the militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Saudi cities of Bish, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu.

The ministry described the attacks as a blatant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a threat to its security, stability, and territorial integrity, as well as a flagrant breach of international law and the U.N. Charter.

Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Al-Majali affirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures the Kingdom takes to protect its security, stability, and national resources, as well as the safety of its citizens and residents.

//Petra// AF