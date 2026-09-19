Feel Like Yourself Again: Dr. Wallace Brucker On Women's Hormone Optimization In Las Vegas

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 18, 2026 6:35 am - The Las Vegas longevity physician helps women navigate perimenopause, menopause, and hormonal decline with a personalized, data-driven approach that restores energy, mood, sleep, and vitality

LAS VEGAS, NV - September 18, 2026 - For countless women, the years surrounding perimenopause and menopause bring a bewildering wave of changes: fatigue that sleep doesn't fix, weight that appears seemingly overnight, disrupted sleep, mood swings, brain fog, and a diminished sense of vitality. Too often, these symptoms are minimized, or women are told to simply endure them. Dr. Wallace Brucker, medical director of LV Longevity Lab in Las Vegas, offers a different message: these changes are real, they have identifiable causes, and they are highly treatable.

Real Symptoms, Real Causes

The hormonal transitions of a woman's midlife years, which can begin far earlier than many expect, are driven by shifting and declining levels of estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. Because these hormones influence nearly every system in the body, their decline can be felt almost everywhere.

"Women are so often told that what they're feeling is just stress, or just aging, or all in their head," said Dr. Brucker. "I want to be very clear: these symptoms are real, they have a genuine physiological cause, and in most cases, we can do something about them. The first and most important step is simply validating that a woman isn't imagining it, and that she doesn't have to just live with it."

The symptoms of hormonal imbalance in women are wide-ranging, hot flashes and night sweats, disrupted sleep, mood changes and irritability, anxiety, brain fog and difficulty concentrating, low libido, weight changes, and persistent fatigue. Because these develop gradually and overlap with the demands of busy midlife, many women never connect them to their hormones at all.

The Hormone Women's Care Often Overlooks

One of the most overlooked pieces of the puzzle, Dr. Brucker notes, is testosterone, a hormone many people mistakenly believe is relevant only to men.

"Testosterone is a critically important hormone for women, and it's one that conventional care frequently ignores entirely," he said. "In women, it plays a real role in energy, mood, mental clarity, muscle tone, and libido. When we assess a woman's complete hormonal picture, including testosterone, rather than just one or two markers, we very often find the missing explanation for why she feels the way she does."

Looking at the full hormonal picture, rather than a single value, is what allows care to be truly individualized.

Data, Not Guesswork

True to the clinic's guiding philosophy, Dr. Brucker's approach to women's hormone optimization begins not with assumptions, but with precise testing. Through comprehensive blood analysis paired with the advanced DUTCH test, which reveals not just hormone levels but a woman's daily cortisol rhythm and how her body produces and metabolizes her hormones, he builds a detailed, individualized picture of each patient's health.

"Every woman's body and experience are different, so every plan should be too," Dr. Brucker said. "Testing is what makes personalization possible. It shows me exactly what's happening, where the imbalances are, and how her body is actually processing her hormones. Without that data, you're guessing, and hormones are far too important, and too individual, to guess with."

A Careful, Personalized Approach to Treatment

Once testing reveals the full picture, Dr. Brucker develops a carefully monitored plan tailored to the individual. When appropriate, this may include hormone therapy using estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone, adjusted over time based on follow-up testing to ensure both effectiveness and safety.

Crucially, the goal is not simply to change numbers on a lab report, but to help women feel like themselves again. And because hormones are interconnected with metabolism, sleep, stress, and cellular health, Dr. Brucker integrates hormone care with the clinic's broader proactive approach, addressing the whole woman rather than a single symptom.

"What I find so rewarding is watching a woman rediscover herself," Dr. Brucker said. "When we restore hormonal balance in a careful, personalized way, many women tell me they feel like they've gotten their life back, their energy, their clarity, their mood, their sense of well-being. They stop simply coping and start thriving again."

Restoring Vitality, Not Just Managing Symptoms

For many women, the results of a thoughtful, individualized approach can be significant: improved energy, better sleep, clearer thinking, more stable mood, easier weight management, restored libido, and a renewed sense of vitality, benefits that tend to arrive together because they share a common hormonal root.

Dr. Brucker hopes women will take away a sense of possibility, and permission to advocate for themselves.

"If you feel that something has changed and you're not being heard, keep advocating for yourself," he said. "Your symptoms are valid, they're worth investigating, and there are real, science-based options to help you feel better. Midlife should be a time of strength and vitality, not silent suffering."

About Dr. Wallace Brucker and LV Longevity Lab

Dr. Wallace Brucker is a West Point graduate, board-certified orthopedic surgeon, and fellowship-trained longevity physician who serves as medical director of LV Longevity Lab in Las Vegas. With more than three decades in medicine, he brings a proactive, root-cause approach to helping patients optimize their health, performance, and longevity, always tailored to the individual and guided by comprehensive testing.