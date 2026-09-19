Air India Flight From Delhi To Kathmandu Diverted After 'Technical Issues'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An Air India flight from New Delhi to Kathmandu has been diverted back to Delhi after reporting“technical issues”, an official at Kathmandu Airport informed ANI.

The Air India flight, which had approached Nepali airspace, was diverted back to Delhi after encountering a technical issue, an official at Tribhuvan International Airport confirmed to ANI.

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“The aircraft was about to enter Nepali airspace, but it got diverted from the airspace above Lucknow after reporting technical issues. The details are yet to be confirmed and briefed,” the official told ANI.

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The Air India flight with call sign AI219, which was diverted, is a passenger aircraft whose passenger details are not known yet. The aircraft, model A320-214, had departed from New Delhi for Kathmandu at 2.42pm (IST) and was scheduled to arrive in the Nepali capital at 4.30pm (NPT).

Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport has not issued a statement on the diversion.

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