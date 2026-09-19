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Three Winners Take Home Dh50,000 In UAE Lottery's Twice-Weekly Draw

Three Winners Take Home Dh50,000 In UAE Lottery's Twice-Weekly Draw


2026-09-19 05:22:54
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Lucky Day draw number 260919 as players took part in the game's twice-weekly schedule.

Here are today's Lucky Day numbers and the Lucky Month number:

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Days: 25, 26, 30, 24, 3 and 18

Lucky Month: 12

No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize.

Three people took home Dh100,000 after they managed to match five numbers.

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Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

Their winning IDs were:

CX7431348

CW7365167

CJ6091850

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format .

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    UAE Lottery announces results of Lucky Day draw, check out winning numbers UAE Lottery: Weekly Lucky Day Draw results out, winning numbers revealed

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Khaleej Times

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