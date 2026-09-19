Three Winners Take Home Dh50,000 In UAE Lottery's Twice-Weekly Draw
Here are today's Lucky Day numbers and the Lucky Month number:Recommended For You
Days: 25, 26, 30, 24, 3 and 18
Lucky Month: 12
No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize.
Three people took home Dh100,000 after they managed to match five numbers.
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Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.
Their winning IDs were:
CX7431348
CW7365167
CJ6091850
Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format .ALSO READ
- UAE Lottery announces results of Lucky Day draw, check out winning numbers UAE Lottery: Weekly Lucky Day Draw results out, winning numbers revealed
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