Watch: Stunning Show As Rare Dolphins Spotted Porpoising In Abu Dhabi Waters

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Stunning dolphins could be seen porpoising on the glittering surface of the ocean in a video shared by the Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

A lucky spotter, Shuaib Al Houqani, originally shared the video of the spotting on September 8. His video has garnered nearly 140,000 views with over 8,000 likes.

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The Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi also shared that the emirate's waters are home to the world's largest population of Indian Ocean humpback dolphins.

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The authority said: "Watching them move so lively across our emirate's waters reflects the rich marine life along our coasts and highlights the importance of protecting and preserving their natural habitats."

At least six dolphins could be seen dipping in and out of the glimmering waters as they crossed the person recording the phenomenon. Watch the video below:

It also asked those "fortunate enough" to spot these dolphins to watch them from a safe distance and avoid disturbing their natural behaviour.

This isn't the first time that such marine wildlife has been caught on camera in Abu Dhabi's waters.

Last year, several Bryde's whales gathered at one spot to feed, marking the first documented instance of collective feeding behaviour by whales in the Arabian Gulf.

Although Bryde's whales visit Gulf waters frequently, that was the first observation of multiple individuals gathering at one location, specifically to feed, the authority said.

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