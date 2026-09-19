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Footage Dedicated To September 20 - Azerbaijan's State Sovereignty Day Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Footage dedicated to September 20 - Azerbaijan's State Sovereignty Day, has been posted on the official social media pages of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The post states:“Long live Garabagh! Long live our glorious Army! Garabagh is Azerbaijan!”
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