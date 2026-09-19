Doctor's Choice Home Care & Hospice Offering Notice Of Data Breach

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Doctor's Choice Home Care & Hospice, in accordance with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), is announcing a data security incident that may have affected some patients' personal and health information. While Doctor's Choice is unaware of any confirmed misuse of this information, this media release provides details of the incident, our response, and resources available to patients.What Happened. Between June 5, 2026, and July 24, 2026, an unauthorized party gained access to a single clinical user account within the WellSky electronic medical record (EMR) system via compromised credentials in the WellSky platform. We discovered the incident on July 21, 2026, and immediately began investigating with WellSky. Our Chief Technology Officer has confirmed that this account was the only point of unauthorized access. We also reviewed our own internal systems and found no related unauthorized activity - the incident is isolated to the WellSky medical record platform only.What Information Was Involved. Demographic information (such as name, address, and date of birth), Social Security number, scheduling information, and clinical/treatment information.What We Are Doing. We take this incident very seriously. Upon learning of this incident, we immediately disabled the affected account. We confirmed the scope of access with WellSky and completed an internal review that found no other Doctor's Choice Home Care systems involved. We are actively engaged in working with WellSky to ensure they strengthen their security controls to help prevent a recurrence. We have notified the City of Houston Police Department, and they have an active case assigned for investigation. Although we are unaware of actual misuse, as an added precaution, we are offering our patients access to credit monitoring at no cost to them. To take advantage of this offer, please contact us at the information under“Questions?” below.What You Can Do. We have no evidence at this time that patient information has been misused, but recommend patients remain vigilant:. Review your explanation-of-benefits statements and medical bills, and report anything unfamiliar to your health plan or provider.. Monitor for unauthorized or suspicious activity.. Be cautious of unsolicited calls, emails, or letters requesting personal information.. Report any signs of identity theft to the FTC at identitytheft or 1-877-438-4338.For More Information: Contact Kristin Glover, Chief Compliance Officer and Privacy Officer, Toll-Free at (833) 365-2464 or by mail at 13100 Northwest Fwy, Ste 410, Houston, TX 77040.About Doctor's ChoiceDoctor's Choice is led by a group of experienced clinical leaders with over 50 years of combined service in home health. Our team of trusted professionals offers services to patients to achieve their highest level of health and comfort at home through hospital-to-home transitions, recovery, and management of chronic illnesses. With eight locations across northern and eastern Texas, and a ninth location opening soon, Doctor's Choice provides excellence in healthcare through evidence-based care, educational programs, clinical intervention, and best practice treatment methods to ensure excellent and compliant patient care. To learn more about our practice and services, visit .# # #

Jessica Walker

Pushing The Envelope

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Doctor's Choice Home Care & Hospice Offering Notice of Data Breach News Provided By Pushing the Envelope, Inc. September 19, 2026, 19:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.