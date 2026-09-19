Crocodile Rocks Announces Special Benefit Night For Shriners Children's At Broadway At The Beach

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MYRTLE BEACH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Portion of Proceeds From Special One-Night-Only Myrtle Beach Event to Support Shriners Children'sCrocodile Rocks, the longtime dueling piano venue at Broadway at the Beach, will host a special one-night-only event benefiting Shriners Children's, with a portion of the evening's proceeds going to support the organization's mission of providing specialized pediatric care to children and families.The benefit will feature the return of Marty Richardson, one of the six original performers who helped launch Crocodile Rocks in 1995.For Crocodile Rocks, the event is an opportunity to bring the Myrtle Beach community together for a night of entertainment while supporting an organization that has spent more than a century helping children receive specialized medical care.“Shriners Children's has made an extraordinary difference in the lives of children and their families, and we wanted this night to be about supporting that mission,” said Matt Rublowitz, General Manager of Crocodile Rocks.“Crocodile Rocks has been part of the Myrtle Beach community for more than 30 years, and we believe being part of a community also means finding ways to give back. We hope people come out, have a great night and know that a portion of what they spend will help support children who need specialized care.”.“This is bigger than a night of music and entertainment,” said Mark Kaufman, Co-Owner of Crocodile Rocks.“It is an opportunity for our customers, employees and the Myrtle Beach community to come together behind an organization devoted to helping children. Shriners Children's has been changing young lives for generations, and we are proud to dedicate a portion of the proceeds from this special night to supporting their work.”Adding to the evening will be Richardson's return to the Crocodile Rocks piano. Richardson was one of the six original players who helped launch the venue in 1995 and has spent decades performing for audiences across the country.His career dates back to 1976 and has included opening performances for Joan Jett, Richard Marx, Survivor and Leon Russell. Back by popular demand for one night only, Richardson will return to the piano as Crocodile Rocks combines a celebration of its history with an evening dedicated to supporting Shriners Children's.Event DetailsWhat: Crocodile Rocks Special Benefit Night for Shriners Children's featuring Marty RichardsonWhere: Crocodile Rocks, Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaDate: Saturday, September 19Time: 7 PMA portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Shriners Children's.About Shriners Children'sShriners Children's is a nonprofit healthcare system dedicated to improving the lives of children through specialized pediatric care, innovative research and education. Since opening its first hospital in 1922, Shriners Children's has provided specialized healthcare to children and families, regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status.Through clinical care, research and education, Shriners Children's works to help children reach their fullest potential and lead healthier lives.About Crocodile RocksCrocodile Rocks is a longtime Myrtle Beach entertainment destination located at Broadway at the Beach. Established in 1995, Crocodile Rocks is known for its dueling piano performances, live entertainment, audience participation and energetic atmosphere.For more information, visit .Media Contact

Mark Goldman

Goldman McCormick PR, INC

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Crocodile Rocks Announces Special Benefit Night for Shriners Children's at Broadway at the Beach News Provided By Goldman McCormick PR, INC September 19, 2026, 19:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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