Final Book In The Spiritually Inspired Trilogy Explores Shamanism And Plant Medicine, Including The Risks

Dreaming with the Plants - book cover

Dreaming with the Plants - versions

Dreaming with the Plants - full cover

Dreaming with the Plants gathers 16 practitioners, healers, and researchers for an honest look at sacred plant medicine

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 'Dreaming with the Plants – Shamanism & Sacred Plant Medicine,' the third and final book in the Spiritually Inspired trilogy, is now available in ebook and paperback. The collection of interviews features sixteen contributors with firsthand experience in shamanic traditions and plant medicine, and it addresses malpractice and responsible facilitation alongside the traditions' spiritual and healing potential.As sacred plant medicine draws wider attention, the book looks at the questions around it that are often overlooked: how to tell responsible practice from harmful practice, what safety and ethics require of facilitators, and what these traditions can and cannot offer people working through trauma or addiction.Contributors include Dennis McKenna, Tricia Eastman, Christof Melchizedek, Evelyn Rysdyk, Dr. Marie Mbouni, Howard Charing, Carlos Tanner, Alain Torres, Ania Halama, Aluna Lua, Jonathan Hammond, Rahelio Rodriguez, Sharon Botl, Emma Fitchett, Beth Weinstein, Rak Razam. Their conversations cover shamanic cosmology, personal transformation, trauma, addiction, and the nature of consciousness. The interview format keeps complex subjects accessible to readers new to the field.“Dreaming with Plants is a timely book by Claudiu Murgan that captures the beauty of our interconnectedness with one another across time and space. It is as if the universe conspires to support its evolutionary upgrade through the knowing field, bringing practitioners, healers, shamans, and others to be interviewed, sharing the wisdom that is creatively unfolding within them across past, present, and future timelines in conversations with Claudiu. Inspiringand catalytic, they serve as a doorway to the language of remembering, gently guiding us in a reset of how to think, be, and act in the world, restoring us to our natural rhythms as we follow the thread of evolution's pull.” - Carley Mattimore, Co-author of Sacred Messengers of Shamanic Africa: Teachings from ZepTepi, The Land of First TimeDreaming with the Plants concludes a trilogy that also explores psychology and spirituality. It can be read on its own or as the closing volume of the series.AvailabilityDreaming with the Plants – Shamanism & Sacred Plant Medicine is available as an ebook and in paperback at . Price: ebook $6.99 / $20.99 price.

Claudiu Murgan

Auravere Network

+1 905-622-8492

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Final Book in the Spiritually Inspired Trilogy Explores Shamanism and Plant Medicine, Including the Risks News Provided By Authorpaedia Foundation September 19, 2026, 19:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.