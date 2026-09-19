Indian Mission Cleans Up Beach In Ghana, Complimenting 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Accra, Sep 19 (IANS) The High Commission of India in Ghana, in collaboration with partner entities and with the support of hundreds of volunteers, including members of the Indian community, joined hands at Ananse Beach in Nungua, for a massive cleanup drive on Saturday.

"A cleaner coast, a stronger community! The High Commission of India, in collaboration with partner entities, and with support of hundreds of volunteers, including members of Indian community, joined hands at the Ananse Beach in Nungua for a massive Cleanup Drive," the High Commission said on social media platform X.

"Hundreds of volunteers came together to clear tonnes of waste from the shoreline and transformed Ananse Beach into a cleaner and greener space. The effort reflects the power of community participation and our shared responsibility to protect our oceans and environment. This initiative complemented the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign 2026, a call to action from the Indian government to inspire citizen ownership for a cleaner, greener future," it added.

On Wednesday High Commissioner of India in Accra, S Bhagat met Kwamena Minta Nyaku, MP for Cape Coast North and Alexander Akwasi Acquah, MP for Akim Oda, and discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, including cooperation in parliamentary affairs.

"Kwamena Minta Nyaku and Alexander Akwasi Acquah are the current Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Ghana India Parliamentary Friendship Association respectively," the High Commission said.

Last week, the High Commissioner Bhagat and Hilary Y. Awusie, Chief Commissioner of Ghana Scouts Association, discussed strengthening cooperation in youth empowerment.

"High Commissioner of India S. Bhagat received a delegation led by Hilary Y. Awusie, Chief Commissioner of Ghana Scouts Association; discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in youth empowerment, leadership development, education, community service and cultural exchange, further enriching the close India-Ghana partnership," the High Commission said on X.