55.35 Lakh Students Participate In 'My Dream India' Drawing Contest Across Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 19 (IANS) As many as 55.35 lakh students participated in a drawing competition and around 11 lakh in a speech competition organised across nearly 39,000 schools in Gujarat on Saturday as part of the BJP's 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', with students presenting their vision of India's future.

The competitions, held on the theme 'My Dream India', were organised to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life, according to party leaders.

Students used drawings and speeches to express their ideas about the country's development and future.

The drawing competition covered themes including a developed India, clean and green India, self-reliance, an empowered India, modern technology, education, innovation, women's empowerment, youth power and patriotism.

The BJP said the 55.35 lakh students who took part in the drawing competition presented these themes through their imagination and creativity.

Around 11 lakh students participated in the speech competition, where they spoke about India's development, the role of young people in nation-building and their vision for the country in the coming years.

The activities were conducted in schools across the state under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'.

The party said the competitions were intended to provide students an opportunity to express their ideas and imagination about India's future through creative and verbal expression.

According to the party, the 'My Dream India' competition was also aimed at encouraging students to think about the country's future, connect their aspirations with the nation's development goals and consider their role in building a developed India.

"Such activities under the campaign are being organised as an effort to connect students and the younger generation with the broader goal of the country's development," they added.

The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' is being held in connection with PM Modi completing 25 years in public life.

The BJP has been organising various activities in Gujarat as part of the campaign, involving students and other sections of society.