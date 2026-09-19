Guwahati Rozgar Mela: 128 Get Jobs In BSF, Railways, Other Sectors

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday virtually joined the Rozgar Mela held at Rangmahal, Maligaon in Guwahati, where 128 successful candidates received appointment letters. The candidates were recruited into various government organisations, including the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Border Security Force (BSF), Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Jal Shakti Ministry, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Oil India Limited (OIL), India Post and Indian Railways, among others.

'Yuva Shakti Finding Its True Calling'

Interacting with the newly appointed candidates, Sonowal said that 128 young appointees had joined important institutions of the country, calling it a reflection of the role of youth in nation-building. "Today, 128 young appointees have joined the CBIC, CBDT, BSF, CISF, IWAI, Railways and other vital institutions of the nation - this is 'Yuva Shakti' finding its true calling in nation-building," Sonowal said.

Recognising Youth Talent and Energy

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has created an environment where the talent, energy and ambition of the youth are recognised and channelled towards shaping the country's future. "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we have created an India where the talent, energy and ambition of our youth are not just recognised but actively channelled into shaping the country's future. Every appointment letter handed out today is proof of that vision at work," he added.

Strengthening Families and Society

Sonowal further said that employment opportunities for youth and economic independence for women contribute towards strengthening families and society. "When our Yuva Shakti finds dignified employment, and our Nari Shakti gains genuine economic independence, we are not just creating jobs - we are building the social security net that every Indian family deserves. This is how Viksit Bharat is truly built: not from the top down, but through the strength, skill and security of our youth and our women, standing together as equal partners in India's journey to 2047," he said.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)