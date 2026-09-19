Varanasi Police Commissioner Inspects Stations, Pushes For Case Disposal

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal on Saturday inspected Cantt Police Station and reviewed pending investigations of Cantt and Rohanian police stations under Varuna Zone, directing officers to ensure timely and quality disposal of cases.

During the inspection, Agarwal reviewed time-barred investigations at both police stations and instructed officers to focus on quality evidence collection, effective supervision and timely completion of probes.

Focus on Crime Control and Police Welfare

The Police Commissioner also directed officers to prioritise crime control, effective public hearings and welfare of police personnel under the Police Station Adoption Initiative. As part of the initiative, officers were instructed to regularly review the functioning of police stations, including crime control measures, public grievance redressal and facilities available for police personnel.

Strengthening Cyber and Technical Policing

Agarwal also emphasised strengthening cyber and technical policing and sought details from police personnel regarding the use of cyber security measures, Pratibimb App, CCTNS, RTC, ZFD, forensic investigation, evidence collection, CDR and IPDR.

Emphasis on Women's Safety

Special focus was also given to women's safety initiatives. Female police personnel posted at Mission Shakti Centres were directed to conduct regular awareness programmes in schools, hostels and coaching institutes, address women's concerns and provide information about helplines including 1090, 112 and 1930.

The Commissioner instructed women police officers to regularly inspect CCTV systems installed in educational institutions and take necessary action if any shortcomings are found. They were also directed to carry out regular field visits, patrolling and awareness activities.

Improving Efficiency and Public Interaction

To improve the efficiency of newly recruited constables, Agarwal directed weekly evaluations and allocation of beats to all constables. He also instructed police personnel handling public hearings to behave politely with visitors, listen to their concerns carefully and ensure effective resolution of grievances.

Directives on Traffic Management

For traffic management, officers, station heads and area in-charges were directed to conduct regular field inspections, remove encroachments, prevent traffic congestion and take action against traffic violators.

Police Personnel Welfare

The Police Commissioner further issued directions regarding the welfare of police personnel, including improved mess facilities, clean and nutritious food, cleanliness of police station premises, availability of pure drinking water for visitors and separate toilets for women.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Varuna Zone, Pramod Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Varuna Zone, Lipi Nagayach, along with concerned Assistant Commissioners of Police and other police personnel, were present during the inspection. (ANI)

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