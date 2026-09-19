Delhi Police Busts Mule-Account Cyber Fraud Network, Arrests 3 Accused

Delhi Police on Saturday busted a mule-account-based cyber fraud network and arrested three persons involved in operating the racket, officials said. The arrested accused have been identified as Sunny, Zaid, and Ghani Khan.

The Initial Complaint

According to the police, the case originated from a fake-refund cyber fraud in which the complainant, Gopal Krishna, was cheated of ₹47,971. The complainant had placed an online order for dry fruits after seeing an advertisement on Facebook. Subsequently, fraudsters contacted him through WhatsApp, claiming that the order could not be delivered and that a refund would be processed. Following the instructions conveyed by the caller, the complainant carried out the steps, which resulted in an unauthorised transaction of ₹47,971 from his bank account.

Investigation and Arrests

An FIR was registered, and the investigation was taken up by SI Azad Singh Malik. Considering the nature of the suspected network, a dedicated team of PS Cyber East was constituted under the supervision of Amandeep Kaur and the leadership of SHO Pawan Yadav. The team comprised SI Azad Singh Malik, SI Bhanu, HC Ajay, Ct. Mohit, Ct. Kuldeep, and Ct. Arjun Rana.

The team conducted a detailed analysis of bank records, ATM withdrawal details, mobile phone data, and the movement of suspects, which led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused persons.

Role of the Mule Account Holder

During the investigation, scrutiny of bank records, ATM withdrawal trails, and digital evidence revealed that the bank account of the accused, Sunny, was allegedly being used as a mule account for receiving cyber fraud proceeds. Later, the accused Sunny was interrogated and arrested. During his arrest, his mobile phone was recovered. Preliminary examination of his device revealed relevant digital material relating to the use and circulation of bank accounts.

Interrogation of Sunny revealed his alleged role in providing his bank account to receive fraud proceeds against a commission. He further disclosed the involvement of other persons in handling ATM cards, bank account-opening kits, and withdrawing fraud proceeds.

Expanding the Network

Further investigation revealed the involvement of other individuals engaged in collecting and transporting bank account-opening kits, ATM cards, and related material for the network. Accused Zaid and Ghani Khan were found allegedly involved in collecting bank account-opening kits from Delhi. Later, both Zaid and Ghani Khan were apprehended near Nizamuddin.

Additionally, a white Maruti Suzuki Brezza used for travelling to collect bank account-opening kits and other fraud-related material was seized.

Network's Modus Operandi and Further Probe

All three accused, Sunny, Zaid, and Ghani Khan, were sent to judicial custody following their arrest.

Investigation so far indicates that the accused were operating at different levels of the network for monetary commissions. Mule bank accounts were allegedly used to receive fraud proceeds, which were subsequently withdrawn through ATMs and routed as directed by other network members.

Further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the network, establish the complete money trail, identify additional mule accounts, and examine the recovered digital devices for further linkages. (ANI)

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