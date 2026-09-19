L&T's Shankar Raman Sees India As Global Investment Destination

India's growth story is filled with opportunities, and its next-generation workforce talent is positioning the country as a global destination for investment, said R Shankar Raman, President and Whole-time Director (Finance), Larsen & Toubro (L & T).

Key Sectors and Skill Development

Delivering the address at the 40th Convocation of SASTRA Deemed University in Thanjavur on Saturday, Shankar Raman identified healthcare, education, public transport and utilities, semiconductors, water, defence, and energy and environment as key strategic sectors offering significant investment opportunities.

He stressed the need for greater coordination between industry and academia to ensure that students acquire a strong foundation in traditional disciplines while continuously upgrading their skills in emerging technologies.

Advice to Graduates

“While the first degree is for the first job, continuous learning is for the last job,” Shankar Raman said. He urged graduates to remain mentally agile and adaptable to emerging challenges and contribute to nation-building while making use of the wide range of career opportunities available.

Convocation and Awards

As many as 4,414 students were conferred undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in engineering, sciences, management, law, education and social sciences during the 40th convocation.

The Founder Chancellor's Best PhD Thesis Awards were presented to Hari Suthan, Anusree Sajeevan and Satya M for their research in engineering, sciences and non-STEM disciplines, respectively. The Lord Selvamuthukumaran Award for Overall Academic Excellence and the Silver Jubilee Alumni Award for the Best Outgoing Girl Graduate Student were both presented to Biyyappu Hari Keerthi, a B.Tech ECE graduate. (ANI)

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