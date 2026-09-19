PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates SEMICON India 2026

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

The world is looking for new and trusted manufacturing destinations; India is steadily preparing itself to meet this need: PM Modi

Ashok Chandak says India moves from credibility to Capability with Policy Continuity and Commitments The three-day flagship event which runs till September 19th at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, is tracking toward 40,000+ visitors with involvement of 400+ executives and over 150 speakers, 600+ participating companies with representatives from 52 countries - metrics that reflect India's repositioning within global semiconductor supply chains Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated SEMICON India 2026 at New Delhi, underscoring the government's commitment to establishing India as a semiconductor powerhouse. Against the backdrop of Semicon 2.0 moving into its next phase through six strategic pillars - Design, Machines and Materials, Setting up more Fabs, Strengthening the ATMP/OSAT industry, Research & Development, and Talent Development with expanded budget of Rs 1,27,500 crore, the flagship event marks a watershed moment for the country's chip manufacturing ambitions.

MoU announcements at SEMICON India 2026

Addressing the inauguration, PM Modi drew parallels between India's semiconductor trajectory and the semiconductor industry's concept of "tape-out"-not an endpoint, but the genesis of the next generation. "No nation builds a semiconductor ecosystem overnight; it takes decades of capability-building," PM Modi said. "Yet with the partnership of industry leaders, India has compressed that timeline into something remarkable."

Addressing the media during SEMICON India 2026, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said that investment commitments of around Rs 1 lakh crore (approximately USD 11–12 billion) have already been received under the Semicon 2.0 ecosystem. These commitments are expected to translate into significant economic activity and employment, with close to 1 lakh new employment opportunities expected to be created across the semiconductor ecosystem. The investments are expected to materialize over the next two to three years, with companies announcing their respective investments as and when they receive the required board and shareholder approvals .

Ajit Manocha, President and CEO, SEMI said,“The USD 1 trillion semiconductor target for 2030 is now tracking at more than USD 2 trillion. India's consumption is doubling annually while global markets grow at 60 percent-that pace is real. As domestic manufacturing scales under Semicon 2.0, India is poised to realize significant economic growth over time. And in the AI era, the global semiconductor value chain needs to extend its geographical footprint to enable new technology breakthroughs, strengthen its resilience, and develop a deeper talent pipeline. India's strategic focus to establish a recognized hub and critical ecosystem for the global semiconductor industry builds on its existing strengths while developing new ones for the benefit of India and the world. The word for 2026 is indispensability. That's India's path forward.”

Ashok Chandak, President, SEMI India and IESA said,“The successful two days of SEMICON India 2026 have demonstrated the growing confidence, commitment and momentum behind India's semiconductor journey. The inauguration by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has given this journey an even stronger national and global dimension. With 50+ MoUs and major announcements, more than USD 7 billion in investment commitments, commercial launches, global CxO participation and strong industry engagement, SEMICON India 2026 has showcased the scale at which the ecosystem is now taking shape. And this is only the beginning-more investments, partnerships and opportunities are in the pipeline. India is moving from building credibility to building capability, and steadily positioning itself as a trusted and competitive player across the global semiconductor value chain.”

First two days of SEMICON India 2026 brought together a total of 28,000 on ground participants including policymakers, global semiconductor leaders, Indian industry, researchers, startups, academia and students for deliberations spanning manufacturing, supply chains, Research and Development (R&D), international partnerships, chip design, advanced packaging, materials and talent, reflecting India's progress towards an integrated and globally competitive“Silicon to Systems” ecosystem.

Reinforcing the strong momentum that is reflected in the event over first two days Mr. Ashok Chandak, President, SEMI India and IESA said, "The energy at SEMICON India this year speaks for itself - from the exhibition floor to the hackathon, the startup pavilion to the country roundtables and a series of strategic collaborations across semiconductor materials, manufacturing, power electronics, advanced packaging, logistics, design and skilling involving Indian and global ecosystem partners,it's clear - this is a movement, not a moment, and India's semiconductor journey is accelerating."

The MoU press briefing on day 1 and day 2 of SEMICON India 2026 witnessed a milestone moment with Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw witnessing several MOU's and products marking a significant step forward for India's semiconductor ecosystem.

Major Investments and Commitments at SEMICON India 2026:



Applied Materials: Announced a USD 5 billion investment over the next decade covering research, supply chain development, and workforce expansion.

Lam Research: Committed approximately Rs 10,000 crore for its first silicon component manufacturing and vertical ingot processing facility in India. Micron stated the company will assemble and test tens of millions of chips at Sanand this year, scaling to hundreds of millions next year.

Focused Sessions

Over the two days the event featured focused sessions charting India's transition from foundational policy planning to large-scale execution across the silicon value chain. These sessions covered AI-enabled chip design and manufacturing, advanced packaging, next-generation manufacturing, equipment R&D and workforce development, strengthening India's design enablement and test ecosystem amongst others. The State Spotlight session highlighted initiatives of Assam, Odisha, Gujarat and Karnataka in incentives, infrastructure, ease of doing business and industry-linked skilling.

With a bold vision and theme“ Transform Tomorrow:“Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem,” SEMICON India 2026 has drawn senior representation from the semiconductor industry's critical players including - AMD, Applied Materials, BAIN & Company, Intel, KLA, Lam Research, McKinsey, Tokyo Electron, ASML, DISCO, FUJIFILM, KAS, Kaynes, L&T Semiconductor Technologies Ltd, Micron, PwC- SanDisk, SIEMENS, UST, AECOM, BCG, Ecolab, HCLTech, Infineon, Infosys, NXP Semiconductors, Synopsys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro- reinforcing the show's positioning as a forum for end-to-end value chain participation. The exhibition features six Country Pavilions representing Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore and Sweden, along with 12 State booths, a Startup Pavilion, Innovation Showcase, Student Hackathon and Workforce Development Pavilion.

For more details, please visit and connect with SEMI India on LinkedIn and X.