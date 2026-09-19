Saint Kitts And Nevis National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis as you celebrate 43 years of independence.

The United States values our longstanding partnership with Saint Kitts and Nevis, grounded in shared priorities that advance stability and economic prosperity in our region. I was honored to visit Saint Kitts and Nevis in February and work with Prime Minister Drew and Caribbean leaders on strengthening cooperation to combat transnational criminal organizations, disrupt illicit trafficking, and strengthen border security. As we work together to address shared challenges and protect our nations, the United States remains a steadfast partner.

On this important occasion, I extend my best wishes to the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis and look forward to further strengthening the friendship between our countries.