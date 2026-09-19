What Happens To Credit Card Rewards When The Cardholder Dies?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) A wallet full of credit cards may not look like part of an estate, but those accounts can contain something surprisingly valuable: thousands (or even hundreds of thousands) of unused points, miles, or cash-back rewards. When a cardholder dies, family members understandably focus on bank accounts, insurance, Social Security, bills, and the credit card balances themselves, making credit card rewards after death easy to overlook. Yet rewards accumulated over years of spending can potentially be worth hundreds or thousands of dollars, depending on the program and how they are redeemed. There is no single rule requiring every card issuer to handle those rewards the same way, and closing an account without checking its terms can complicate matters. Here's what families and cardholders should understand before valuable rewards disappear unnoticed.

Rewards Don't Automatically Work Like Cash in a Bank Account

Seeing 100,000 points on a statement can make them feel like money sitting in another account, but rewards programs operate under their own terms and conditions. Those terms determine what happens when the primary cardholder dies, including whether points can be redeemed, converted to cash, transferred, or forfeited.

For example, current American Express Membership Rewards terms state that points can be lost when enrolled products are canceled because of the cardholder's death, although an executor or personal representative may be able to make a one-time redemption. That distinction matters because an estate cannot simply assume that a rewards balance functions like $2,000 sitting in a checking account. When settling credit card rewards after death, start with the specific issuer's current program rules rather than assuming all points are inherited.

Chase May Turn Rewards Into Cash

Chase takes a different approach with Ultimate Rewards points when the bank learns that a cardholder has died. According to Chase's Ultimate Rewards program agreement, when Chase is notified of a cardholder's death, the remaining points are automatically redeemed for cash as an account statement credit.

That's important because the family may not need to figure out whether to transfer 80,000 points to an airline or redeem them for travel before closing the account. The value may instead become part of settling the credit card account itself. Executors should nevertheless ask Chase how the policy applies to the particular card and account rather than relying on an old statement or advice found online.

Capital One Has Its Own Estate Process

Capital One also has a formal procedure for handling accounts after a customer dies. Its estate servicing center directs representatives through the requirements for settling credit cards and other Capital One accounts, with procedures varying by account type. Current reporting based on Capital One's estate guidance indicates that remaining miles can be converted at a cash-back value, applied against an outstanding account balance, with remaining value potentially paid to the estate.

That may produce a significantly different value than the cardholder could have received by transferring miles to travel partners during life. This is another reason credit card rewards after death should be investigated before anyone assumes that a large mileage balance retains its familiar travel value.

An Authorized User Doesn't Necessarily Own the Points

Suppose a husband and wife have used the same rewards card for 15 years, but only one spouse is the primary cardholder and the other is an authorized user. The surviving spouse might understandably assume that the rewards are effectively theirs because both people generated purchases on the account, but that's not necessarily how the program works.

NerdWallet's review of issuer policies shows that authorized-user redemption rights differ substantially among major issuers, with some programs not allowing authorized users to redeem rewards themselves. Authorized-user status also doesn't automatically make someone the legal owner of the underlying credit card account. Families should distinguish between being permitted to use a card during the cardholder's life and having authority to handle the account after the cardholder dies.

Don't Keep Using the Dead Cardholder's Card

A surviving spouse or adult child may have routinely used the card for groceries, gas, prescriptions, or household expenses for years. Once the primary cardholder dies, however, continuing to swipe the deceased person's card can create serious problems even if the person using it was previously an authorized user.

Chase's guidance for deceased cardmember accounts says the deceased person's cards are no longer valid and generally shouldn't be used, even for funeral or final expenses. Instead, the executor or appropriate representative should contact the issuer and ask specifically about the account's outstanding balance, recurring charges, authorized users, and unused rewards. Trying to“save” credit card rewards after death by quietly spending on the account is very different from following the issuer's estate redemption procedure.

Debt and Rewards May Intersect

A cardholder who dies with 75,000 points might also leave a $4,000 credit card balance, and those two numbers shouldn't necessarily be viewed independently. Credit card debt generally remains an obligation of the estate rather than simply disappearing when the borrower dies, although responsibility can vary in situations involving joint accounts, co-signers, spouses, and state law.

Citi's guidance on credit card debt after death explains that estate assets may be used to pay outstanding balances before remaining assets are distributed to beneficiaries. Some rewards programs can also apply the value of accumulated rewards during the account-closing process. An executor therefore needs the complete account picture, both what is owed and what potentially valuable rewards remain.

The Executor Should Ask About Rewards Before Closing Anything

When someone dies, canceling every credit card immediately may sound like the cleanest way to prevent fraud and new charges. Notifying issuers promptly is important, but the person handling the estate should specifically ask what happens to unused points, miles, or cash back before assuming the rewards have no value. American Express, for example, asks an executor or authorized representative to contact its deceased-cardmember team so the company can finalize the account, while its rewards terms provide a potential route for a one-time redemption.

Keep recent statements, record the approximate rewards balance, and ask the representative to explain the program's death provisions before the account is finalized. A five-minute question about credit card rewards after death could preserve value that otherwise might never be noticed.

This Is Something Cardholders Can Organize Beforehand

Estate planning doesn't have to stop with wills, retirement accounts, and life insurance policies. Someone who has accumulated substantial rewards can maintain a simple list showing the issuer, card name, approximate rewards balance, and where family members can find the account information without sharing passwords.

This can be especially worthwhile for travelers who deliberately accumulate large transferable-points balances across several programs. Review the program rules periodically because rewards terms can change, and consider whether keeping enormous balances indefinitely still makes sense when points can be devalued or become complicated after death. Making credit card rewards after death easier to locate is a small estate-planning task that could prevent real money from slipping through the cracks.

Don't Let Thousands of Points Become an Invisible Asset

The biggest mistake families can make is assuming every rewards program handles death the same way. One issuer may cash out points, another may permit an estate redemption, and another program's terms may sharply limit what happens once the underlying account closes. The executor should inventory cards, stop further use, document rewards balances, contact each issuer, and specifically ask how unused rewards will be handled before the estate process moves forward. Cardholders with significant points and miles can make that job easier now by keeping an updated inventory alongside their other financial records.

Have you ever considered your credit card points or miles part of your estate planning, or would your family even know which rewards accounts you have? Share your thoughts in the comments.