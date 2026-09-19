Funkymedia Defines The AI Recommendation Gap Between Brand Visibility And AI Recommendations

New framework explains why brands can be visible, mentioned and cited by AI systems without becoming part of final recommendations.

- Rafał Cyrański, Founder, FunkyMEDIAPOLAND, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New framework highlights why being mentioned, cited, or recognized by AI systems does not necessarily mean a brand will be recommended to users.FunkyMEDIA has introduced the AI Recommendation Gap, a framework designed to measure the difference between a brand's visibility in generative AI systems and its actual presence in AI-generated recommendations.As businesses increasingly monitor whether their brands appear in ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Copilot, and other AI-driven search environments, FunkyMEDIA argues that simple visibility metrics may not provide a complete picture.A brand can be known by an AI system, mentioned accurately, cited as a source, and still be absent when the same system is asked to recommend a provider, product, service, or company.FunkyMEDIA defines this difference as the AI Recommendation Gap.“Being visible in AI answers is only one stage of the process,” said Rafał Cyrański, founder of FunkyMEDIA.“A company may appear frequently in informational responses but disappear entirely when the user asks which provider to choose. That difference is becoming increasingly important for brands measuring their presence in AI Search.”From recognition to recommendationThe framework describes several stages of AI brand presence:Known → Mentioned → Cited → Considered → RecommendedAt the first stage, an AI system recognizes the brand as an entity and understands basic information about it.At the mention stage, the brand begins appearing in answers connected with relevant topics, categories, products, or services.Citation represents a deeper level of visibility, where the brand's website, research, content, or other published material becomes a referenced source.However, these stages still do not guarantee that the brand will appear when users ask questions such as:“Which company should I choose?”“What is the best provider for this service?”“Which brands should I compare?”“Who would you recommend?”According to FunkyMEDIA, the gap between being present in AI-generated information and being selected in recommendation-oriented answers can reveal an important weakness in a brand's AI visibility strategy.AI visibility is not the same as AI preferenceTraditional search measurement has historically focused on rankings, impressions, clicks, and traffic.Generative AI introduces a different customer journey.Users may now ask AI systems to research a market, compare providers, explain differences, identify risks, and narrow a long list of companies into a small group of recommendations before visiting a website.This means that a brand can have measurable AI visibility without becoming part of the final consideration set.FunkyMEDIA says measuring the AI Recommendation Gap can help organizations distinguish between three separate questions:Is the brand known by AI?Is the brand visible in relevant AI responses?Is the brand actually recommended when users are making a decision?The answers may be very different.A new measurement layer for AI SearchThe AI Recommendation Gap expands FunkyMEDIA's broader research into brand mentions, citations, entity relationships, and recommendation behavior in generative AI systems.The agency recently introduced a Five-Layer Model for measuring brand visibility in AI Search and opened a public research environment based on more than 1.7 million analyzed conversations and brand mentions.The new framework shifts attention from simple occurrence counts toward the role a brand plays inside an AI-generated decision process.FunkyMEDIA plans to further examine how factors such as entity consistency, third-party mentions, contextual authority, citations, reputation signals, and category associations influence the transition from visibility to recommendation.The company believes this distinction will become increasingly important as AI systems move from answering informational questions toward actively assisting users with commercial and professional decisions.

Rafał Cyrański

FunkyMEDIA

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FunkyMEDIA Defines the AI Recommendation Gap Between Brand Visibility and AI Recommendations News Provided By Funkymedia September 19, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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