Successful Acquisition Of Personalized Ecommerce Jewelry Brand And Highlights Global Demand For DTC Brands

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Beyond Love acquisition shows the growing global nature of digital deals, where well-structured eCommerce companies can attract qualified buyers worldwide.

- Muris Mestrovac, business sellerTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beyond Love, a Shopify-based direct-to-consumer brand specializing in personalized jewelry and meaningful gifting products, has been successfully acquired by Ankur Choksi, through AARAVO, LLC, in a cross-border transaction brokered by Jade Hall of Website Closers, the world's largest Tech & Internet business brokerage.The seller, Muris Mestrovac, operated the business through ECOM GROUP LLC, a Greece-based company. The transaction required extensive coordination across multiple jurisdictions and was completed after overcoming several regulatory and operational complexities involving escrow verification, identity documentation, international fund transfers, and the absence of U.S.-based tax returns.Beyond Love - A Brand Built Around Meaningful ConnectionsBeyond Love established itself as a formidable brand in the personalized gifting market by creating jewelry and keepsakes designed to celebrate life's most meaningful moments. Rather than competing as a traditional jewelry retailer, the company focused on the emotional value of personalized gifts for occasions including anniversaries, birthdays, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and Christmas.Its product portfolio includes customized necklaces, engraved pendants, bracelets, matching jewelry sets, preserved rose gift boxes, and photo jewelry, allowing customers to create one-of-a-kind gifts that commemorate personal relationships and milestones.Operating on Shopify, the company successfully built a scalable direct-to-consumer model driven primarily through Meta advertising, supported by established supplier relationships, efficient fulfillment, and a distinctive brand identity within the personalized gifting category.A Comprehensive Digital Asset AcquisitionThe acquisition included substantially more than the Shopify storefront itself. The transaction transferred the company's registered trademark, domain name, Shopify store, Meta advertising accounts, supplier relationships, and other key digital assets, providing the buyer with a fully operational business platform.To ensure business continuity, the agreement also included a four-week transition and training period. Demonstrating a shared commitment to long-term success, the seller voluntarily extended support to six months of post-acquisition assistance, helping ensure a seamless operational handoff.“Beyond Love represented a unique opportunity because the business came with an established brand, mature advertising assets, and a proven operating model,” said Jade Hall, the experienced broker at Website Closers who made the deal possible.“What made this transaction especially rewarding was navigating the complexities of an international acquisition. Every challenge required thoughtful coordination, but through close collaboration between both parties, we were able to structure a successful outcome that met everyone's objectives.”Solving Complex Cross-Border Transaction ChallengesThe sale presented several uncommon challenges. The seller operated internationally from Greece, while the buyer was based in the United States, and the business itself was structured through a Wyoming registered entity.Completing the acquisition required careful management of international compliance requirements, escrow procedures, identity verification protocols, and cross-border payment logistics. Additional complexities arose from the business operating without traditional U.S.-based tax returns, requiring creative due diligence and transaction structuring.Website Closers worked closely with both parties throughout the process to facilitate communication, documentation, and regulatory compliance, ultimately bringing the transaction to a successful close.Positioned for Continued GrowthBuyer Ankur Choksi sees significant opportunities to expand Beyond Love's market presence while preserving the customer experience that fueled its growth.“Beyond Love has built a strong emotional connection with its customers through personalization and thoughtful product design,” said Choksi.“The brand already has a solid operational foundation, and we're excited to build upon that by expanding product offerings, strengthening customer acquisition, and continuing its reputation for meaningful gifting.”For seller Muris Mestrovac, the transaction represents the successful transfer of a business built through years of careful brand development and digital marketing expertise.“Building Beyond Love has been an incredibly rewarding journey,” said Mestrovac.“Finding the right buyer was just as important as completing the transaction itself. Jade and the Website Closers team managed every stage of this complex international process with professionalism, persistence, and exceptional communication. I'm confident the business is well positioned for its next chapter.”The successful acquisition of Beyond Love demonstrates the growing global nature of digital business acquisitions, where well-structured eCommerce companies can attract qualified buyers regardless of geographic boundaries.With experienced new ownership, an established brand, and a carefully managed transition plan, Beyond Love is well positioned to continue growing within the expanding personalized gifting and direct-to-consumer eCommerce market.Congratulations to Website Closers and all the parties involved in this successful transition!Jade Hall347-609-0867ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Jason Guerrettaz

Website Closers

+1 800-251-1559

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Successful Acquisition of Personalized eCommerce Jewelry Brand and Highlights Global Demand for DTC Brands News Provided By Website Closers September 19, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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