EACOE Launches Enterprise Architecture Initiative To Help Cios Turn AI Investments Into Business Outcomes

PINCKNEY, MI, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New initiative combines EACOE's R.E.A.L. Enterprise Architecture frameworks and methodologies with AI-ready data discipline to help enterprise leaders move from AI stalled or AI pilots to measurable business results.The Enterprise Architecture Center Of ExcellenceTM (EACOETM) today announced a new Enterprise Architecture initiative designed to help CIOs and enterprise leaders translate increasing investments in artificial intelligence into concrete, measurable business outcomes.The initiative addresses a persistent enterprise challenge: organizations continue to invest heavily in AI experimentation and pilot programs, yet many initiatives fail to progress into scalable production capabilities or demonstrate meaningful business value. In many cases, the constraint is not the AI technology itself. It is the absence of a clearly defined enterprise architecture, data architecture, and decision framework to guide where, and how, AI should be applied.EACOE's initiative applies its L Enterprise Architecture frameworks and methodologies - Realistic, Enabling, Actionable, and Logical - to AI planning and execution. It also incorporates the discipline of AI-ready data advanced by EACOE Managing Director Samuel B.“Sam” Holcman.Rather than treating AI as an isolated technology decision, the approach connects AI initiatives to an enterprise's strategy, operating model, business processes, information needs, and data realities. This provides CIOs with a defensible basis for determining which AI initiatives to fund, which to defer, and how each investment directly supports organizational objectives.The goal is to help organizations Succeed FastTM - moving beyond prolonged experimentation toward purposeful, governed, and outcome-driven AI adoption.“Your AI investments are failing, and it is not the technology's fault,” said Samuel B. Holcman, Managing Director of the Enterprise Architecture Center Of Excellence and Chairman of Pinnacle Business Group, Inc.“It is the quality of the data, not the quantity. Organizations realizing value from AI are the ones that first understand their business and data architecture. This initiative gives enterprise leaders a practical way to do exactly that, and to $ucceed Fast.”The Missing Step Before AI WorksHolcman, who coined the terms Augmented IntelligenceTM, Shadow AI, and Enterprise Augmented Intelligence (EAI)TM, maintains that many organizations skip the foundational work that determines whether AI can produce dependable results: preparing data for AI use.His work on the Four Types of Data, a framework for evaluating the data on which large language models and other AI capabilities depend, forms a core element of the initiative. The framework is also central to his recent book, AI-Ready Data: What Leaders Must Get Right Before AI Works.“You cannot turn a data swamp into a data lake, into a data mart, into a database, into reliable data,” Holcman has said, summarizing why AI initiatives built on un-architected, inconsistent, or poorly governed data often fail regardless of the model, platform, or vendor selected.The EACOE initiative helps leaders identify the data, business, governance, and architectural conditions required before committing significant resources to AI implementation. It is intended to replace broad, technology-first experimentation with a disciplined approach to selecting high-value use cases and establishing the architecture required to support them.Built for Outcomes, Not TheoryThe initiative is grounded in the practitioner-first framework and methodology EACOE has refined since its founding in 1972. These approaches are detailed in Holcman's book, Enterprise Architecture: A Pragmatic Guide for Practitioners and Stakeholders.Built on the Enterprise FrameworkTM and the EACOE Quick Start MethodologyTM, the initiative is designed to help organizations develop an actionable Enterprise Architecture in months rather than years.For enterprise leaders and CIOs, the intended outcomes include:A clear connection between AI investments and enterprise business objectives.A shared, enterprise-wide understanding of where AI can create meaningful value.A disciplined method for prioritizing AI initiatives based on strategic importance, feasibility, data readiness, and expected outcomes.A roadmap for moving high-value AI initiatives from proof of concept to sustainable implementation.Improved governance for AI, data, technology, and business decision-making.Greater organizational agility without sacrificing architectural integrity or business accountability.The EACOE framework and methodology have been delivered to organizations including General Motors, Ford Motor Company, The Walt Disney Company, American Express, Walmart Inc., Government agencies, and numerous world-wide organizations, and have been endorsed by senior technology leaders.Tony Scott, former Corporate Vice President and CIO of Microsoft Corporation, described the EACOE approach as“a book of action, not surveys or choices, moving from theory to implementation.”AvailabilityThe initiative is delivered through EACOE training and certification workshops, and on-going support and mentoring, where CIOs, enterprise architects, business leaders, data leaders, and their teams learn to apply the EACOE framework and methodology to their own AI priorities, business objectives, and architectural challenges.CIOs and enterprise leaders may register for upcoming workshops at eacoe.Executive briefings, media interviews, and review copies of Samuel B. Holcman's books are available upon request.About the Enterprise Architecture Center Of ExcellenceThe Enterprise Architecture Center Of ExcellenceTM (EACOETM) is a definitive source of Enterprise Architecture communication, research, and implementation understanding. Founded in 1972, EACOE advances Enterprise Architecture as a recognized profession through training, certification, and advisory services grounded in real practitioner delivery.EACOE's guiding principle is Enterprise Architecture for Practitioners by PractitionersTM.EACOE is part of Pinnacle Business Group, Inc. Learn more at.This article has been reviewed and optimised by isaWOW.

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EACOE Launches Enterprise Architecture Initiative to Help CIOs Turn AI Investments Into Business Outcomes News Provided By Pinnacle Business Group, Inc. September 19, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Technology



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