Velvet Caviar Launches Iphone 18 Pro And Iphone 18 Pro Max Cases - In Stock And Shipping Now

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Velvet Caviar, the New York City-based fashion phone case brand with more than 250,000 verified five-star customer reviews, has announced that its iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max cases collections are live, in stock, and available to order. The full collection is available now at Velvetcaviar, starting at $40 per case with free U.S. shipping on orders over $50.Why Now? Because Launch Day Should Not Mean a Bare PhoneMost phone case brands react to Apple announcements. Velvet Caviar plans for them. By engineering cases to Apple's anticipated specifications ahead of the official event, the brand ensures that when customers unwrap their new iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max, a case they love is already on the way. That gap between getting a new phone and getting a case worthy of it is exactly what Velvet Caviar was built to close."Your phone is the first thing people see every single day. Velvet Caviar releases cases for new iPhone models at the same time Apple ships the device, so customers have a compatible case they're proud of from Day One not a generic placeholder they settle for." Velvet Caviar spokespersonProtection Built for Real LifeEvery iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max case in the collection is tested to withstand drops from 16 feet, incorporates shock-absorbing layers with reinforced corners, and is finished with an anti-microbial coating as a standard feature. A slim-fit profile ensures no unnecessary bulk, while precision cutouts provide full access to the camera system, USB-C port, Action Button, and speakers. All cases are fully MagSafe compatible, working seamlessly with MagSafe chargers and accessories.100+ Styles Available - Something for Every PersonalityThe iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max collections launch with more than 100 designs spanning bold prints, elevated textures, seasonal themes, and understated everyday styles. Among the most popular styles available at launch:It Girl Leopard - the brand's all-time bestseller, rated 5 stars across 1,100+ reviewsSweet Cherry - a fan-favorite with 830 reviews and a 5-star ratingStardust Glitter - shimmer-finish classic, 4.9 stars across 800+ reviewsHimalayan Croc - luxury texture in a slim, MagSafe-ready formNew styles debuting for the iPhone 18 cycle include designs across Polka Dot, Animal Print, Floral, Cute and Character (including Snoopy), Halloween, Jelly and Glitter, Fruit and Food, and Checkered categories. Cases are available separately for the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max, as the two devices differ in physical dimensions. Select Halloween and seasonal designs are limited-edition and will not be restocked once sold through.AvailabilityThe Velvet Caviar iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max case collections are available now at Velvetcaviar. Cases are priced starting at $40. Free U.S. shipping applies to all orders over $50. All orders ship immediately from stock.About Velvet CaviarVelvet Caviar is a New York City-based, female-founded DTC brand specializing in fashion-forward phone cases and accessories. Known for blending genuine drop protection with statement-making design, Velvet Caviar offers 500+ styles across iPhone and Samsung devices - all MagSafe-compatible and drop-tested to 16 feet. Backed by 250,000+ verified five-star reviews, over a million Instagram followers, and a community of influencers and everyday style-lovers, Velvet Caviar has built a reputation as the go-to brand for customers who want protection and personality. Learn more at Velvetcaviar.This article has been reviewed and optimised by isaWOW.

Paul Puchalski

Velvet Caviar

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Velvet Caviar Launches iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Cases - In Stock and Shipping Now News Provided By Velvet Caviar September 19, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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