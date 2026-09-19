NE States Seek Dedicated Forum Of Education Ministers To Drive NEP Implementation

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Sep 19 (IANS) The two-day Education Conclave 2026, focusing on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the Northeast, concluded in Nagaland on Saturday with participating states calling for greater Centre-state coordination and a dedicated forum of education ministers to accelerate educational transformation in the region.

The conclave, held on the theme "Implementation of NEP 2020: Vision, Challenges and Opportunities for the North Eastern States", brought together representatives from all seven Northeastern states, besides participants from 32 schools and technical colleges. A total of 748 participants attended the two-day event, officials said.

At the valedictory function at J.P. Park and Banquets, Naga United Village, Chumoukedima, Tripura, Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman, who attended as the chief guest, said the conclave marked "not an ending but the beginning of a new chapter" for education in the Northeast.

He stressed that implementation was the most important aspect of NEP 2020, saying the success of any education policy should ultimately be measured by the change it brings to students, including those living in remote villages.

Barman said the Northeast's biodiversity, agriculture, horticulture, tourism and young population offered considerable opportunities for developing education, research and entrepreneurship. He cited bamboo as an example of how a regional resource could be linked with courses in engineering, product design, architecture, management and digital mapping to create opportunities for research, employment and enterprise.

The Minister also called for greater convergence among tourism, agriculture, biodiversity and technology and proposed a regional faculty network, shared research infrastructure, student mobility programmes, joint research initiatives and a common digital platform to facilitate academic collaboration among the Northeastern states.

He identified access, quality, skill development, research and innovation and entrepreneurship as five key commitments for the region. Barman also called for converting "brain drain" into "brain circulation" by creating mechanisms through which young people who move to other parts of India or abroad can contribute their knowledge and experience to their home states through alumni networks, mentoring, remote work and return-to-region initiatives.

Anandrao V. Patel, Additional Secretary in the Department of Higher Education under the Union Ministry of Education, highlighted the potential of NEP 2020 to expand equitable access to higher education, promote multidisciplinary learning, strengthen skills and encourage research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said effective implementation of the policy would require stronger collaboration among universities, colleges, research institutions and students across the Northeast. Patel also emphasised the importance of documenting and promoting the region's indigenous knowledge, languages, arts, crafts and traditional community practices, saying the Northeast could become an important centre for learning, cultural exchange and knowledge development.

Presenting the resolution and outcomes of the conclave, Sarita Yadav, Secretary, Higher and Technical Education, Nagaland, said the participating states had identified infrastructure gaps and region-specific educational challenges that required greater support from the Centre and state governments. She said the delegates agreed on the need to establish a dedicated forum of education ministers of the Northeastern states, with a proposal to be sent to the Central government.

Yadav said the states also called for closer inter-state collaboration and a shift from merely measuring programme coverage to assessing and ensuring verified learning outcomes.

She later briefed the media that the conclave witnessed participation from all seven Northeastern states and 32 schools and technical colleges, with 748 participants attending the two-day programme.

Tiakaba Amer, Additional Director, Technical Education Department, Nagaland, proposed the vote of thanks.