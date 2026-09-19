CM Yadav Counters Rahul Gandhi, Cites MP's Education And Job Records

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Sep 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday countered Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the state's education and employment system, citing a substantial rise in education spending and expansion of medical education, power generation, and government recruitment.

Yadav's response came after LoP Rahul Gandhi, during his Chhatron Ki Goonj programme in Indore, raised concerns over education, unemployment, recruitment, examination irregularities, and scholarships.

Addressing students, he said young people needed opportunities and a system that allowed them to question and participate.

He also raised issues related to paper leaks, recruitment delays, and competitive examinations, alleging that students were facing difficulties because of recruitment delays and problems in examinations.

Reacting to the remarks, Yadav said discussions concerning students and their future should be based on facts and figures, not allegations that could create confusion.

“If important issues such as children, youth, and education are being discussed, facts and figures should be presented. Instead of facts, an attempt was made to create confusion at today's programme,” he said, describing Chhatron Ki Goonj as a“goonj of lies.”

The Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh had made significant progress in school education and was working towards bringing the dropout rate down to zero through various schemes and initiatives, including Sandipani schools.

He said the school education budget, which was around Rs 2,000 crore in 2002–03, had increased to Rs 38,658 crore. The government was also providing uniforms, bicycles, laptops, and scooters to meritorious students.

“The dropout rate in Madhya Pradesh was around 16 per cent in 2002–03. Today, significant progress has been made towards bringing it down to zero,” Yadav said.

Yadav also highlighted the expansion of medical education in the state. Madhya Pradesh had only five medical colleges between 1956 and 2002-03, while the number has now increased to 33. Medical seats, he said, have risen from around 680 to more than 7,000.

On employment, Yadav said recruitment was underway for around 18,000 police posts, with nearly 10,000 youths already trained and inducted into the police service. The School Education Department was undertaking 10,000 recruitments, while 7,000 lecturers had already been recruited.

“If the Leader of Opposition wants to engage in dialogue with the people of Madhya Pradesh, he should speak about the state's development with facts and figures,” Yadav said.

He also cited the rise in per capita income from around Rs 11,000 in 2002–03 to Rs 1.59 lakh and an increase in power generation capacity from around 5,000 MW to nearly 32,000 MW, saying these figures reflected the state's progress across sectors.