Gujarat CM Urges Sabarmati Jail Inmates To Follow Path Of Self-Restraint

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 19 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday visited Sabarmati Central Jail as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service and good governance, interacting with prisoners and visiting skill development centres inside the facility.

During his interaction with inmates, Patel listened to them sing the bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye...' and urged them to imbibe its values and become“Vaishnavs” in the true sense.

The Chief Minister said even a small mistake could have serious consequences, affecting not only the individual but also their entire family, and urged the prisoners to follow the path of self-restraint.

Patel also shared light-hearted moments with the inmates, creating a relaxed atmosphere during the interaction.

He noted that products made in jails are used by citizens and that bhajiyas prepared at the facility are also popular.

Referring to the Prime Minister's approach of considering the entire country as his family, Patel said: "The state government is similarly committed to ensuring that inmates receive the facilities they need."

He also encouraged the prisoners to contribute to the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. As part of the visit, Patel distributed fruits among the prisoners and visited several skill development centres operating inside Sabarmati Central Jail.

He visited the computer centre, carpentry, weaving and book-binding centres and learnt about the activities undertaken there to provide inmates with skills. The Chief Minister also purchased various products made by prisoners at the jail.

Patel further visited the rooms at Sabarmati Central Jail where freedom fighters and prominent figures including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jhaverchand Meghani, Abbas Tyabji, Ravishankar Maharaj and Rasiklal Parikh had stayed during the freedom struggle.

Later, the Chief Minister visited Dakshini Society in the Maninagar area of Ahmedabad on the occasion of the Ganeshotsav festival.

He offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and performed the aarti. On the occasion of the Chief Minister's arrival, the entire Dakshini Society premises echoed with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'.