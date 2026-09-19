KPDCL Initiates Infrastructure Revamp To Strengthen Electric Power Network In Kashmir

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 19 (IANS) The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has initiated revamp of infrastructure to strengthen electric power supply network in the Valley, officials said on Saturday.

A senior engineer of the corporation said a fresh round of infrastructure works covering receiving station augmentation, replacement of ageing equipment, feeder improvements and network stabilisation has been initiated in the Valley.

Among the infrastructure revamp work is the replacement of 11-kV vacuum circuit breaker panels at various receiving stations under KPDCL's Sopore division.

Another revamp programme is the augmentation of the receiving station at BK Pora, while stabilisation and improvement of the 33-kV Nowbugh-Charar-i-Sharief line with stabilisation of the Bemina-KP Bagh and Bemina Exhibition lines is also included in the improvement works.

KPDCL has also initiated replacement of worn-out conductors and rotten poles under its ED-I jurisdiction.

The augmentation of the Hafroo receiving station and enhancement of distribution transformer capacity in areas, including Kauser Colony Palpora and Gassi Mohalla is another infrastructure improvement work.

"The current programme follows several infrastructure tenders issued earlier in the year. These included augmentation of receiving stations at Karanagar, JVC, Hafroo and BK Pora, replacement of 33-kV current transformers at a number of receiving stations and restoration and stabilisation works on several 33-kV lines."

"The concentration of works on receiving-station capacity, circuit-breaker panels, transformers, conductors and alternative power sources points to multiple network requirements being addressed simultaneously," the official said.

One current tender specifically describes the Watalkadal and M.R. Gunj project as augmentation and segregation of 11-kV feeders to overcome LCP constraints, while the Rakhi Arth work provides for a second source of grid supply.

Despite importing electricity from J&K is still heavily deficient in meeting its daily requirement.

Installation of smart electric meters, new and improved transmission and distribution lines are being laid to check transmission losses and pilferage.

Although various governments coming to power in Jammu and Kashmir have been promising people to make the Union Territory self-sufficient in electricity requirement, the promise has proved to be elusive since the last five decades.