Congress Appoints Three District Presidents In Telangana

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The All India Congress Committee has appointed presidents for three District Congress Committees in Telangana under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan. The appointments have been made with immediate effect after approval by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to a press release issued by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, the new District Congress Committee presidents are as follows: MD Mustafa has been appointed president of the Ramagundam Corporation District Congress Committee. Chigirintha Parijatha has been named president of the Ranga Reddy District Congress Committee and Patolla Chandrasekhar Reddy has been appointed president of the Sanga Reddy District Congress Committee.

The appointments form part of the ongoing organisational restructuring exercise being carried out by the party under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan. The initiative aims to strengthen the Congress organisation at the district level across the country by placing leaders in key organisational positions. The three districts - Ramagundam Corporation, Ranga Reddy and Sanga Reddy - are important units in Telangana. Ranga Reddy and Sanga Reddy are among the larger districts surrounding Hyderabad, while Ramagundam Corporation covers the industrial and urban areas of the region.

Party sources said the appointments are intended to give a fresh push to organisational work and prepare the district units for future political activities. The new presidents will be responsible for coordinating party programmes, strengthening booth-level networks and expanding the party's outreach in their respective areas.

The AICC has been gradually announcing organisational appointments in various states as part of the broader restructuring process. Similar exercises have been undertaken in other states to revitalise the party structure from the grassroots level. The newly appointed presidents are expected to assume charge immediately and begin work on strengthening the district units.

Further organisational announcements for Telangana and other states are likely in the coming days as the party continues its focus on organisational consolidation.