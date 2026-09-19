REVIVE7 OFFERS CANADIANS A CLEAN WAY TO SUPPORT LONGER, FULLER, DENSER LOOKING HAIR AMID RISING WEIGHT LOSS-RELATED HAIR SHEDDING

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As rapid weight loss solutions continue to grow in popularity across Canada, a growing number of users are reporting an unexpected side effect: more hair shedding. Revive7 Beauty, the Canadian clean beauty brand behind the globally recognized Revive7 Plus Lash Serum, is helping bring attention to the science behind the trend and offering a gentle, plant-based way to give hair a little extra love during the adjustment.Hair changes are among the most commonly reported experiences among individuals undergoing rapid weight loss or significant metabolic shifts. Recent clinical observations and observational studies have noted a higher incidence of reported hair shedding during periods of rapid weight reduction compared to gradual weight management.According to dermatological research, the shedding is typically linked to a temporary condition known as telogen effluvium, in which rapid weight loss, reduced caloric intake, and nutritional shifts push a larger-than-normal share of hair follicles into their resting phase. The same mechanism is also behind hair changes after things like surgery, postpartum, and crash dieting; for most people, hair patterns tend to normalize as the body stabilizes."Rapid weight loss and changes in nutritional intake may sometimes be accompanied by increased hair shedding," said Lauren Spencer, founder and CEO of Revive7. "We wanted to give people a gentle way to give their hair a little extra love during that adjustment. Something clean and lightweight they could add to a routine without complicating it."Revive7 Hair Oil is designed to nourish and condition the hair and scalp, supporting hair that looks fuller, healthier, and longer. Formulated with just six plant-based ingredients, including Ginseng, Angelica, and Fo-Ti, the lightweight dry oil absorbs quickly and is gentle enough for daily use on the scalp, hair lengths, and beard, without the greasy buildup common to other heavier oils on the market. It is also clean, vegan, dermatologist-tested, and free from harmful silicones, sulphates, and synthetic fragrances."Ultimately, this isn't about promising to reverse anything," Lauren added. "It's more so about giving people a clean, nourishing option to support the appearance of their hair, all while their body finds its new normal."Alongside a nourishing scalp routine, Revive7 recommends a few gentle habits for anyone navigating hair changes: this includes prioritizing protein intake, addressing any nutritional gaps such as iron, zinc, and biotin with a doctor's guidance, minimizing heat styling and tight hairstyles, and most importantly keeping the scalp clean and free of buildup!Revive7 Hair Oil is available now at revive7beauty, where new subscribers save 17% through Revive7's Subscribe & Save program.Revive7 Hair Oil is available now atAbout Revive7 BeautyRevive7 is a Canadian beauty brand specializing in clean, vegan, and plant-based serums for lashes, brows, hair, and lips. Founded on the belief that effective beauty does not require harmful ingredients, Revive7 has grown into a globally trusted name with a multi-award-winning formula at its core. All products are cruelty-free and formulated with minimum ingredients while still offering maximum results.Consumers and wholesale partners can explore the full product line at

Lauren Spencer

Revive7 Beauty

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REVIVE7 OFFERS CANADIANS A CLEAN WAY TO SUPPORT LONGER, FULLER, DENSER LOOKING HAIR News Provided By C2GO Marketing September 19, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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