Bengal: Humayun Kabir Summoned In Audio Clip Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 19 (IANS) Police have summoned Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder and MLA Humayun Kabir to Baharampur police station next Monday in connection with a recent audio clip case.

On Saturday afternoon, officers from Baharampur police station visited Kabir's residence in Murshidabad district. The Nowda MLA was not at home, and his son, Golam Nabi Azad, AJUP's candidate in Rejinagar for the upcoming by-election, signed and received the notice.

Police have directed Kabir to appear at Baharampur police station on Monday, September 21, at 11 am for questioning.

The case stems from an audio recording of Kabir's alleged telephone conversation with another person, which was circulated on social media. IANS has not verified the audio's authenticity. Allegedly, Kabir made provocative remarks, prompting a complaint.

Police said they registered a case against Kabir under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The notice states he must cooperate with the investigating officer, Rabindranath Biswas, or face legal action under Section 208 of the BNS.

Kabir, reacting to the summons, said:“I am not at home. I heard the police came and gave a notice. They have done this before. This is nothing but an attempt to intimidate voters.”

He added that he would meet the investigating officer at the appropriate time and answer all questions.

Kabir alleged a conspiracy, claiming:“I was called on my mobile so they could frame me. I have already informed the Superintendent of Police by email and requested a proper investigation.”

The Assembly by-election in Rejinagar constituency is scheduled for October 6. AJUP is contesting the seat, which Kabir had vacated after winning both Rejinagar and Nowda constituencies.