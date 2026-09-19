INSV Neelkanth To Sail From Visakhapatnam To Andamans For ANC's Silver Jubilee Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 19 (IANS) The INSV Neelkanth, an ocean-going sailing vessel of the Indian Navy, will sail from the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) headquarters at Visakhapatnam to Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The sail ship will embark on a nearly 661.2 nautical miles voyage as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), headquartered at Sri Vijaya Puram (earlier Port Blair).

Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, Commander-in-Chief, ANC (CINCAN), interacted with the crew of INSV Neelkanth at Visakhapatnam ahead of the voyage on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

“The interaction focused on key lessons for the voyage and inspiring the future of sailing in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” the ANC said.

The INSV Neelkanth is a nearly 40-foot-long sailing yacht or ocean-racing vessel. It is one of six ocean-going sailing vessels the Navy uses for expeditions and training. The others are INSV Mhadei, INSV Tarini, INSV Bulbul, INSV Hariyali, and INSV Kadalpura.

In 2023, the INSV Neelkanth won first place in the Inter Command Ocean Sailing Race by covering 360 nautical miles from Kochi to Goa. During the race, the crew, comprising both men and women, encountered heavy rain and sea states of up to 04, along with speeds gusting over 25 knots for two days.

In 2024, the sailing vessel undertook a 100-nautical-mile expedition in 24 hours to mark the Golden Jubilee of the Navy's submarine training school INS Satavahana. Earlier, in 2021, it sailed from Chennai to Visakhapatnam to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Navy's submarine base INS Virbahu.

While these expeditions were along the Indian coastline, the voyage to the Andamans will be through open seas. The crew may experience rough weather when approaching the Andaman Sea, with the possibility of a low-pressure system developing over the area. Southwest winds of 20–25 knots may blow over the South Andaman Sea, and the sea state may be rough, with poor visibility.

“The crew is extremely well-trained, and the vessel is capable of handling all weather conditions. In fact, it will be a very good experience for those participating in the expedition,” an official said.

The ANC is India's first and only tri-services Command, established on October 1, 2001. The Command, comprising the Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Coast Guard, was created to defend the strategic Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

In addition to regular surveillance along India's Exclusive Economic Zone around the archipelago for defence purposes, the ANC also protects the region's fragile ecosystem. It is also tasked with Marine Search and Rescue (MSAR) operations in one of the world's busiest maritime zones.

The ANC has planned a series of activities for its Silver Jubilee celebrations, some of which, involving island residents, have already begun.