Kamil Pooran Gets Maiden T20I Call-Up, Campbell Returns For West Indies' India Tour

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Cricket West Indies on Saturday announced its squads for the upcoming limited-overs tour of India, with Kamil Pooran earning his maiden T20I call-up and John Campbell returning to the ODI squad after recovering from a hamstring injury.

West Indies and India will play three ODIs and five T20Is in eight cities from September 27 to October 18. The Shai Hope-led ODI team has retained the core group that featured in the recent home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Campbell missed the last two ODIs against New Zealand due to his hamstring injury but returns for the India tour. Meanwhile, Ackeem Auguste has been ruled out as he continues his rehab after surgery in August. He has been replaced by Jewel Andrew, an additional option in the top and middle order.

Shimron Hetmyer, who played in the final two matches of the New Zealand series, has been given an extended recovery period following the Caribbean Premier League andwill join the squad for the T20I leg.

The first two ODIs against India will be the final of the automatic qualification cycle for the ICC Men's 50-over World Cup. However, whatever happens West Indies cannot overtake their nearest rivals in the qualifying table and will therefore have to take part in the ICC qualifying tournament early next year.

West Indies coach Daren Sammy though believes the India series is still a big opportunity for his side.

“Playing against the top team in the world presents us with a chance to fine tune and improve our performances as an ODI team which has seen quality performances across the cycle,” Sammy said.“The series also creates a valuable platform to assess players who are stepping into important roles for this series with a long-term target of competing in the World Cup in 2027.”

Opening batter Kamil Pooran has been called up to the T20I squad for the first time following an impressive run in domestic cricket. The right-hander scored 273 runs in eight innings at a strike-rate of 159.64 with an average of 39.

Quentin Sampson, who was part of the West Indies squad in the ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year in India, has also been included while experienced all-rounder Jason Holder has been rested.

Sammy said the T20I squad has been picked with an eye on building a strong side for the 2028 T20 World Cup.

“We are looking to build on the momentum from our series win against Sri Lanka, with the long-term goal of developing a strong core of players ahead of the next T20 World Cup,” he said.“The challenge of playing against the World Champions at home will provide valuable preparation, allowing us to continue improving and developing both individually and as a collective unit.”

The West Indies squad will depart the Caribbean on September 21 and arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on September 23.

West Indies ODI squad:

Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Jayden Seales.

West Indies T20I squad:

Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.