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First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On September 20 - Day Of State Sovereignty Of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)


2026-09-19 01:17:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of the country's State Sovereignty Day.

Trend presents the post:

MENAFN19092026000187011040ID1111684192



Trend News Agency

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