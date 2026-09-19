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Weekly Review Of Prices Of Azeri Light, Dated Brent, And Urals


2026-09-19 01:17:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Average prices for Azeri Light (CIF), Azeri Light (FOB Ceyhan), Dated Brent, and Urals rose this week (from September 14 through 18).

According to Trend ' s calculations based on data from oil market participants, the average price of Azeri Light (CIF) crude, produced at the“Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli” field in Azerbaijan, increased by $10.51, or 9.2%, compared to the previous week, reaching $124.18.

Based on the data, the highest price for this grade of crude oil during the week was $128.03 per barrel, and the lowest was $121.08.

The average FOB price of Azeri Light crude at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $118.52 per barrel, which is $8.68, or 7.9%, higher than the previous week's figure. Over the week, the highest price reached $122.45 per barrel, while the lowest was $115.50.

The price of Urals crude rose by $3.63, or 4.2%, compared to the previous week, reaching $89.82 per barrel. Over the week, the highest price was $96.94, and the lowest was $84.21.

Dated Brent crude averaged $127.76 per barrel, up $14.1, or 12.4%, from the previous week. Over the course of the week, the price per barrel ranged from a high of $132.19 to a low of $125.47.

Oil/Date 14.09.2026 15.09.2026 16.09.2026 17.09.2026 18.09.2026 Average price
Azeri LT CIF $127.29 $128.03 $122.15 $121.08 $122.37 $124.18
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $121.71 $122.45 $116.62 $115.50 $116.30 $118.52
Urals (EX NOVO) $96.94 $95.14 $87.70 $84.21 $85.12 $89.82
Dated Brent $129.28 $132.19 $126.46 $125.47 $125.42 $127.76

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Trend News Agency

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