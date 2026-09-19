Weekly Review Of Prices Of Azeri Light, Dated Brent, And Urals

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September
19. Average prices for Azeri Light (CIF), Azeri
Light (FOB Ceyhan), Dated Brent, and Urals rose this week (from
September 14 through 18).
According to Trend ' s calculations
based on data from oil market participants, the average price of
Azeri Light (CIF) crude, produced at the“Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli”
field in Azerbaijan, increased by $10.51, or 9.2%, compared to the
previous week, reaching $124.18.
Based on the data, the highest price for this grade of crude oil
during the week was $128.03 per barrel, and the lowest was
$121.08.
The average FOB price of Azeri Light crude at the Turkish port
of Ceyhan was $118.52 per barrel, which is $8.68, or 7.9%, higher
than the previous week's figure. Over the week, the highest price
reached $122.45 per barrel, while the lowest was $115.50.
The price of Urals crude rose by $3.63, or 4.2%, compared to the
previous week, reaching $89.82 per barrel. Over the week, the
highest price was $96.94, and the lowest was $84.21.
Dated Brent crude averaged $127.76 per barrel, up $14.1, or
12.4%, from the previous week. Over the course of the week, the
price per barrel ranged from a high of $132.19 to a low of
$125.47.
|
Oil/Date
|
14.09.2026
|
15.09.2026
|
16.09.2026
|
17.09.2026
|
18.09.2026
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$127.29
|
$128.03
|
$122.15
|
$121.08
|
$122.37
|
$124.18
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$121.71
|
$122.45
|
$116.62
|
$115.50
|
$116.30
|
$118.52
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$96.94
|
$95.14
|
$87.70
|
$84.21
|
$85.12
|
$89.82
|
Dated Brent
|
$129.28
|
$132.19
|
$126.46
|
$125.47
|
$125.42
|
$127.76
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