Weekly Review Of Prices Of Azeri Light, Dated Brent, And Urals

According to Trend ' s calculations based on data from oil market participants, the average price of Azeri Light (CIF) crude, produced at the“Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli” field in Azerbaijan, increased by $10.51, or 9.2%, compared to the previous week, reaching $124.18.

Based on the data, the highest price for this grade of crude oil during the week was $128.03 per barrel, and the lowest was $121.08.

The average FOB price of Azeri Light crude at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $118.52 per barrel, which is $8.68, or 7.9%, higher than the previous week's figure. Over the week, the highest price reached $122.45 per barrel, while the lowest was $115.50.

The price of Urals crude rose by $3.63, or 4.2%, compared to the previous week, reaching $89.82 per barrel. Over the week, the highest price was $96.94, and the lowest was $84.21.

Dated Brent crude averaged $127.76 per barrel, up $14.1, or 12.4%, from the previous week. Over the course of the week, the price per barrel ranged from a high of $132.19 to a low of $125.47.