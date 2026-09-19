15.3% of local businesses have no website listed on their Google Business Profile, according to RecensioAI's analysis of 43,526 profiles across the US and Netherlands.

An analysis of 46,662 Google Business Profiles by founder Dani Dettori shows how missing basic listing data leaves businesses unseen by Google and AI search.

- Dani Dettori, founder of RecensioAISAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A business can rank well on Google for years and still go unmentioned when a customer asks an AI assistant for a recommendation instead. According to a new analysis from RecensioAI, the reason is often something simple: basic profile information that was never filled in to begin with.RecensioAI's "The State of Local Reputation 2026" is an independent analysis of 46,662 Google Business Profiles in the United States and the Netherlands, built directly from Google's Places API rather than surveys or self-reported data. It is the largest independent public study of its kind published this year, and the full dataset is free to cite under a Creative Commons license.Key findings from the study:Across a core sample of 43,526 profiles, 15.3% had no website listed, 8.7% had no phone number on file, and 11.3% had no regular hours, the same basic details both Google's local results and AI tools rely on to describe a business accurately. For 5.2% of businesses studied, a website and opening hours were missing at the same time. Among profiles with rating data, the average score was 4.39 stars, but 46.4% fell below 4.5 stars. The median U.S. business had 322 reviews, compared with 73 in the Netherlands, and 21.5% of U.S. profiles had fewer than 50 reviews, compared with 41.8% in the Netherlands. Separately, 15.9% of U.S. business profiles had gone more than six months without a new review. Among six industries studied in a deeper audit, bars had the highest share of missing websites (18.4%), and beauty salons had the highest average rating (4.62 stars).These figures sit alongside a growing body of research connecting reputation to revenue. A Harvard Business School analysis by economist Michael Luca found that each full star of improvement on Yelp was associated with a 5% to 9% increase in revenue. A separate analysis of more than 200,000 U.S. businesses by Womply found that businesses rated between 4.0 and 4.5 stars earned 28% more annually than the average business studied. RecensioAI's dataset does not measure revenue directly, but it does show how many businesses sit inside the range those studies flag as the most costly to fall short of.The stakes are rising as AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Google's AI Overviews, Claude and Perplexity increasingly draw on the same underlying profile data that search engines have long used to rank local businesses. A business missing that data isn't just ranking lower, it can be left out of the answer entirely.How a business responds to its reviews also plays a role, not just the star rating itself. Google's systems read the text of both reviews and owner replies to help confirm what a business actually does and how relevant it is to a search, not only its score. A reply that naturally mentions the specific service, dish or product a customer brought up gives both Google and AI assistants more to work with, while showing future customers their feedback gets a response. Separate research cited by Search Engine Land found that businesses responding to more than 75% of their reviews received 12% more contact requests or bookings than those responding to fewer than 25%."For years I did SEO and marketing for large corporations that could afford to get every detail right," said Dani Dettori, founder of RecensioAI. "Small businesses deserve the same standard, and this report shows exactly where the gaps are, and what it takes to close them."The full dataset, methodology and industry-by-industry breakdowns are published at recensioai/reviews-benchmark-report, free to cite under CC BY 4.0 with attribution. Business owners can check their own Google Business Profile for free at recensioai/google-business-profile-check.About RecensioAI:RecensioAI is a growth platform for local businesses that combines review management, local search visibility and AI search monitoring in one product. It was founded by Dani Dettori, a marketer with more than a decade of experience managing SEO and marketing for large corporations, who set out to give small businesses access to the same standards on a small-business budget. Learn more at RecensioAI.

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RecensioAI Finds Why Some Local Businesses Are Invisible to Both Google And AI Search News Provided By RecensioAI BV September 19, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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